Q BioMed Announces Global Distribution Partnership With Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services for its Non-Opioid Cancer Palliation Drug

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today it has entered into an exclusive Named Patient Program distribution agreement for its non-opioid metastatic cancer bone pain drug, Strontium89 , with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services (CCPS) for the ex-U.S. market. Over ten million people around the world suffer from pain associated with metastatic cancer in the bone and can benefit from Strontium89. The distribution agreement provides global access to this important therapy almost immediately for a very needy patient population and the Company expects to fulfill orders within the next 30-60 days.

This Named Patient Program provides patients and physicians access to commercially approved medicines that are not available to them in their own country. These drugs must be approved in at least one country, must not have direct alternatives, and must serve a significant patient unmet need. Strontium89 meets all of these criteria.

For nearly two years, there has been limited or no availability of this vital therapy throughout the world, after GE Healthcare stopped manufacturing it in December of 2018. Q BioMed is pleased that this agreement and implementation of the Named Patient Program will ensure immediate global patient access to an important therapy for this patient population.

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a company with a long history in the advancement of patient access to treatments in the medical device and pharmaceutical space. The company has full service capabilities with specific global expertise in the design, development, and delivery of compassionate use, named patient, unlicensed medicine, and early access programs for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Strontium89 is an FDA-approved non-opioid radiopharmaceutical indicated for the treatment of painful skeletal metastases caused by cancer. In several multicenter, placebo-controlled trials in cancer patients with pain from bone metastases, pain relief occurred in more patients treated with a single injection of Strontium89 than in patients treated with an injection of placebo. Strontium89 is administered intravenously once every three months and for some patients can reduce or even eliminate the need for opioid analgesics. (Please see Important Safety Information and the full Prescribing Information on our website www.strontium89.com ).

Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed, said of the partnership, "We are very happy we can enable non-U.S. physicians to prescribe a safe, effective and non-opioid treatment to their bone metastasis pain patients. Our partnership with Caligor Coghlan ensures that patients all around the world suffering from bone cancer pain can find non-opioid pain relief from this well established drug."

Lynn Waltzman, Sr. Director Early Access Programs at CCPS, said, "CCPS is privileged to be working with Q BioMed and being a contributor in bringing something so valuable to those that need it most. Pain from advanced cancer is an area which often goes under-represented in the medical community. We have seen first hand the benefit and impact of treatments like Strontium89 to those who are suffering. Q BioMed has made it a mission to bring comfort to those who need it most and a time when pain should be the last thing they worry about."

Q BioMed and Caligor Coghlan intend to announce further details regarding availability of Strontium89 via the Named Patient Program throughout Europe and AsiaPac regions later in July. Any queries about the program and availability can be directed to [email protected].

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About CCPS

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a global company focused on changing the healthcare paradigm by supporting medical device and pharmaceutical companies from concept to commercialisation. Providing bespoke development consulting, regulatory and strategic services,, packaging and labelling for clinical trial and initial commercial launch, early access and compassionate use programs, and medication/product management, storage, and logistics for hospitals, pharmacies and global healthcare systems. Ensuring patients have access to life enhancing treatments worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

