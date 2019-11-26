Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Presents Data Showing Potential Treatment to Protect the Kidney in Acute Kidney Injury Using Mannin Tie2 Activator

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, is announcing today that its technology research partner Mannin Research Inc. (Mannin) presented positive data on a potential new treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI). The data was presented at the American Society for Nephrology 2019 Annual Meeting held in Washington DC.

In the US alone, the cost of hospitalizations for patients with complications arising from AKI can range between $5.4 and $24.0 billion1. There is a significant opportunity to advance a therapeutic solution to treat AK and address a patient population that contributes to 20% of all hospitalizations in the US2. Current treatments for AKI are mainly supportive and do not treat the underlying condition3.

Mannin's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Susan Quaggin, presented data that showed that the Ang-Tie2 signaling pathway is a promising therapeutic target to prevent AKI after ischemia caused by ischemia–reperfusion (IR) injury to the kidney. Ischemia in the kidney occurs in a range of clinically important scenarios such as hypotension, sepsis, and cardiovascular events such as strokes.

"We are very encouraged by this data. Taken together with our recently announced funding and establishment of a research center in Saxony, Germany, this data will enable us to advance our program in developing therapeutics to treat acute kidney injury, bolstering our pipeline," said Dr. Nikopoulos. "We look forward to the day when we can make a difference in the lives of patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases."

Q BioMed and Mannin have been partners since 2015 and Q BioMed has an exclusive option on all Mannin portfolio assets.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About Mannin Research, Inc.

Mannin Research Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for vascular diseases using a novel mechanism of action. Mannin has a pipeline of novel therapeutics that can be developed from this research platform which would treat a spectrum of vascular diseases.

