Q-East, Luxury Queens Apartments: A Beautiful Home Conveniently Located in Jamaica, Queens

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-East luxury apartments in Queens, NY are conveniently located with direct connectivity to surrounding areas such as New York City and Nassau County. The building is just steps from the F-Train and the route to Long Island's major highways, including the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway.

Q-East Rentals offer supreme living for those who love a good adventure regardless of the season. Occupants of Q-East have the ability to:

Experience NYC. Manhattan is only a quick train ride away. Set a date to catch a Broadway play, purchase tickets to your favorite band's concert or, if you have a free Saturday, visit a museum. There's something for everyone in every season in the Big Apple!

Access a Plethora of Restaurants. Every day of the week, delicious meals await you! With hundreds of options to choose from, there's a new hotspot to try every time you look. With takeout and delivery options nearby, you might not even have to leave the comfort of your own home to enjoy a delectable meal.

Tour an art gallery. Are you a fan of poetry or the arts? Keep your eyes peeled for pop-up events and guest readings at a nearby art gallery , café or any other designated location. It happens more often than you might think! Get connected on social media so you don't miss out.

Enjoy Jamaica's Farmer's Market. The Jamaica Farmer's Market is a seasonal event running on Fridays and Saturdays from June through November 17th. This month, don't miss the Annual Harvest Festival held on October 20th from 11 am to 4 pm. Enjoy some fresh roasted corn and pick up seasonal treats to cook up in your gourmet kitchen.

Head Out East. It's Autumn and with Long Island's network of highways within reach, such as the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway, pumpkin picking is a must-do for the season. With access to Q-East's available parking garage for your own vehicle, as well as Uber or ZipCar, the commute to Long Island is still as sweet as pumpkin or apple pie! Don't forget to check out the beautiful fall foliage along the way.

Q-East apartments for rent in Queens New York are located in Jamaica East and feature studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as a clubroom, fitness center and pet area.

