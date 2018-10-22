Q-East Upscale Luxury Apartments in Queens: Relax in Your New Home

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-East luxury apartments Queens, NY provide residents with convenience and comfort. These new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are picture-perfect and spacious enough for those living on their own or with a roommate. They feature incredible Euro-style, sleek kitchens and living spaces. With convenient access to travel, as the F-train is only footsteps away, and immediate in-house access to services such as a laundry room, clubroom and fitness center, rental life at Q-East is unbeatable.

Take advantage of all Q-East has to offer in a prime environment for commuters with a well-serviced rental that offers renters unparalleled features for relaxation or connecting with others.

Unwind in your new home during any season with:

A hot soak in your master bath. Rough week? Prepare a cozy herbal tea or beverage of choice and grab your iPad, or a good book, and enjoy a reset within the comfort of your own apartment.

Great company including neighbors and friends. Host a get-together with friends and neighbors in your cozy Great Room. Is there anything better than watching your favorite weeknight TV shows? Of course - watching them with good company! Next Tuesday for "This is Us" or Thursday for "Jerzday" get your cry or laugh on with the ones you love.

Your Sleek Euro-Style Kitchen. It's never too late to become your own master chef. With Pinterest recipes and Tasty videos, who needs takeout? Well, you still might, but a good-looking and well-equipped kitchen can help you sharpen your cooking skills for the next time you have guests over for dinner.

Games in the Clubroom. It's football season! Consider your home the new hub for football Sunday. Gather your team and catch the game on the clubroom big screen and don't forget to prepare some snacks for halftime.

A Convenient Workout. After commuting to and from work who wants to head back out on the subway or walk in the winter to their overcrowded gym when it's so much easier to get behind a Netflix binge? Put an end to the excuses with an in-house gym and get your sweat on season-round when it's convenient for you!

About Q-East

Q-East Queens Luxury Apartments are located in Jamaica East, Queens and feature studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as a clubroom, fitness center and pet area. The F-train is located in front of the building and residents are directly connected to Manhattan and Nassau County. Q-East—Rental Life Well Connected. Media Contact: Desiree Freeman, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, desiree@fishbat.com

