Q India To Launch New Channel

New Broadcast Channel Targeted For January 2022 Release Will Expand Audience Reach and Revenue Opportunities

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will be launching a new second broadcast channel in January 2022. Specific details of the new channel are not yet being revealed, however it will focus on the Young India demographic currently targeted by flagship channel The Q. Content and programming will similarly tap into the massively popular world of social video and feature content from digital creators and social media stars.

Throughout 2021, Hindi language channel The Q has rapidly risen to become the fastest growing youth oriented channel in India. With strong ratings, new programming and the addition of over 30 new advertisers, The Q has vaulted past other long standing channels targeting Young India audiences. The company has been working for several months to identify and launch an additional channel that can tap into the success of The Q while expanding the audience reach and overall revenue potential for the business.

Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "While we would love to reveal more about our specific plans, we intend on keeping the exact audience for this channel under wraps for a bit longer. What I can say is that it will leverage in a big way the people and strategies that have driven us forward so strongly with The Q. The media landscape in India continues to expand rapidly and we are determined to leverage our current momentum in every way possible. We studied a variety of options for our next channel and we are all convinced that our decision will lead us to a new and expansive group of fans and advertiser opportunities."

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc., commented, "We are continuing to build our unique brand and it is clearly resonating extremely well with Young India. We are ecstatic with the ratings, revenue and moreover the fanbase that has been created on The Q this year and this new channel launch will represent another important step forward toward our goal of establishing a premiere and lasting media brand for Young India. Simran and the entire team could not be more excited about this upcoming launch."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

