Q-State Biosciences Closes Series A Financing And Combines With Pairnomix To Form World-Leading CNS Precision Medicine Company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-State Biosciences, Inc. ("Q-State") today announced it has closed its Series A financing and has joined with Minneapolis-based Pairnomix, LLC ("Pairnomix") to create the world-leading precision medicine company focused on rare and devastating central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Q-State is the only company now offering comprehensive genomic services ranging from genetic sequencing to mutation modelling and screening to targeted antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) design, with application to individuals as well as populations. Underlying these services is the company's expertise in functional genomics, stem cell biology, gene editing, and machine-learning based bioinformatics. Q-State's proprietary Optopatch™ technology, in particular, enables the company to gain unparalleled physiological insights into personalized models of genetic nervous system conditions. Q-State also offers screening services in these models with its in-house new chemical entity (NCE) and repurposing libraries, and with custom-constructed ASOs. These collective services are available to individuals through their physician and to larger underserved populations through drug development partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. Q-State's approach enables rapid drug discovery opportunities with shorter timelines and powers new treatment paradigms for genetic disease.

"We are excited to leverage our advanced technologies with Pairnomix's unique patient engagement platform to offer interventional genomic services for those affected by rare CNS disease," said David Margulies, MD, Chairman and Co-Founder of Q-State.

Mark Evenstad, Pairnomix Chairman and Co-Founder added, "The combined expertise of Q-State and Pairnomix will enable us to provide an unmatched array of transformative precision medicine solutions for the patients who need it most."

Q-State Biosciences will maintain its headquarters in Cambridge, MA, with additional offices in Minnesota. Matthew Fox, previously CEO of Pairnomix, will serve as CEO of the group.

About Q-State

Q-State Biosciences is an integrated precision medicine drug discovery company based in Cambridge, MA. Pairnomix is committed to providing new scientific insights that help physicians better understand their patient's rare genetic mutation. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com and www.pairnomix.com.

