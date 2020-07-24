Q-Tran to Host its First AIA Webinar

MILFORD, Conn., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based lighting manufacturer, Q-Tran, Inc., is proud to announce that on July 27th, it will be hosting the first in a series of virtual AIA presentations focusing on how to specify linear LED lighting. The course title is "Specifying Linear LED Lighting Systems." A follow-up presentation expands on the topic and will include low voltage power selections and their characteristics. That course, "Specifying Low Voltage LED Systems," which focuses on power supplies, will be presented the following week.

"In this day and age, with meetings and presentations moving more and more online, we thought now was the time to offer our new AIA presentation series virtually," says Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "We're looking forward to educating the specification community on the nuances involved in selecting and understanding LED."

The learning objectives of the course will focus on describing the characteristics and components of Linear LED Lighting Systems. Important metrics such as applicable codes, standards, and system requirements will be reviewed, as well as identifying the key performance attributes of high-quality Linear LED Lighting Systems. The conclusion of the course will illustrate how to incorporate desirable metrics into an easily replicable specification format.

The presentation will be an hour-long Zoom presentation with each participant earning 1 Health and Wellness CEU. To sign up, visit https://www.q-tran.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/QSchool-ONLINE-AIA_Presentations.pdf or email [email protected].

Q-Tran plans to build on these courses and expand their AIA course offering after the first two presentations. Both sessions will also be available to schedule with individual firms and be presented by a Regional Sales Manager for a more focused learning experience.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions followed shortly thereafter by encapsulated fixtures (Q-CAP). The addition of LED products enhanced the company's reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products across select categories. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com

