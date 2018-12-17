Q2 FY19 GAAP EPS UP 18% TO $0.61 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 16% TO $0.80

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2019 Q2 results. Total Revenues were unchanged at $9.6 billion and up 2% in constant currency, compared to Q2 last year. Total Cloud Services and License Support plus Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were up 1% to $7.9 billion. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.6 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.2 billion.

GAAP Operating Income was up 2% to $3.1 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 32%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was down 2% to $4.1 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 43%. GAAP Net Income was up 5% to $2.3 billion and non-GAAP Net Income was up 3% to $3.1 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 18% to $0.61 while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 16% to $0.80.

Short-term deferred revenues were up 3% to $8.2 billion compared to a year ago. Operating Cash Flow was up 5% to $15.2 billion during the trailing twelve months.

Without the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported GAAP and non-GAAP Total Revenues would have been approximately $140 million higher, and Earnings Per Share would have been 2 cents higher in comparison to as reported amounts for fiscal 2019 Q2.

"In Q2, non-GAAP earnings per share grew 19% in constant currency," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "In addition to our strong EPS growth, free cash flow grew 10% to $13.8 billion over the previous twelve months. I am confident that we will continue to record strong EPS and free cash flow growth during the second half of this fiscal year."

"Oracle's two cloud ERP businesses, Fusion ERP and NetSuite ERP, delivered a combined revenue growth rate of 32% in Q2," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "With nearly 6,000 Fusion ERP customers and over 16,000 NetSuite ERP customers, Oracle is the clear leader in cloud ERP. ERP has always been the largest segment of the enterprise applications business, so we have lots of room to grow as customers migrate from their traditional on-premise ERP to the Oracle Fusion ERP Cloud."

"The Oracle Autonomous Database for data warehousing and transaction processing is the world's only self-driving database," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "The Oracle Autonomous Database lowers costs by eliminating human labor and increases reliability by eliminating human error. And Oracle is the only database that automatically patches and upgrades itself while running."

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2019, with a payment date of January 30, 2019.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding the growth of our EPS, free cash flow, and the SaaS ERP market segment, are all "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service and Data as a Service offerings, may not be successful. (2) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, integrate acquired products and services, or enhance and improve our existing products and support services in a timely manner, or price our products and services to meet market demand, customers may not purchase or subscribe to our software, hardware or cloud offerings or renew software support, hardware support or cloud subscriptions contracts. (3) Enterprise customers rely on our cloud, license and hardware offerings and related services to run their businesses and significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings and related services could expose us to product liability, performance and warranty claims, as well as cause significant harm to our brand and reputation, which could impact our future sales. (4) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged and we may experience legal claims and reduced sales. (5) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to consumer privacy and data protection. (6) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (7) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (8) We have a selective and active acquisition program and our acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 17, 2018. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

























ORACLE CORPORATION

























Q2 FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($ in millions, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended November 30, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)

















% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant









2018 Revenues 2017 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)





REVENUES



















Cloud services and license support $ 6,637 69% $ 6,461 67% 3% 5%







Cloud license and on-premise license 1,217 13% 1,331 14% (9%) (6%)







Hardware 891 9% 941 10% (5%) (3%)







Services 817 9% 856 9% (5%) (2%)







Total revenues 9,562 100% 9,589 100% 0% 2%





OPERATING EXPENSES



















Cloud services and license support 956 10% 893 9% 7% 9%







Hardware 332 4% 350 4% (5%) (2%)







Services 713 8% 717 8% (1%) 2%







Sales and marketing 2,101 22% 2,088 22% 1% 3%







Research and development 1,475 15% 1,473 15% 0% 2%







General and administrative 299 3% 320 3% (7%) (5%)







Amortization of intangible assets 424 5% 400 4% 6% 6%







Acquisition related and other 18 0% 17 0% 7% 9%







Restructuring 143 1% 292 3% (51%) (50%)







Total operating expenses 6,461 68% 6,550 68% (1%) 1%





OPERATING INCOME 3,101 32% 3,039 32% 2% 5%







Interest expense (519) (5%) (475) (5%) 9% 9%







Non-operating income, net 192 2% 262 2% (26%) (26%)





INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,774 29% 2,826 29% (2%) 1%







Provision for income taxes 441 5% 612 6% (28%) (28%)





NET INCOME $ 2,333 24% $ 2,214 23% 5% 9%



























EARNINGS PER SHARE:



















Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.53













Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.52











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:



















Basic 3,720

4,160













Diluted 3,817

4,283

























































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2018, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2018 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 3 percentage points.

































































































ORACLE CORPORATION

















































Q2 FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)



($ in millions, except per share data)























































Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in Constant Currency (2)









2018





2018



2017





2017

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP











GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP





















































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 9,562

$ 5

$ 9,567



$ 9,589

$ 9

$ 9,598

0% 0% 2% 2%







Cloud services and license support

6,637

5

6,642



6,461

9

6,470

3% 3% 5% 5%



















































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,461

$ (981)

$ 5,480



$ 6,550

$ (1,122)

$ 5,428

(1%) 1% 1% 3%







Sales and marketing (3)

2,101

(93)

2,008



2,088

(93)

1,995

1% 1% 3% 3%







Stock-based compensation (4)

303

(303)

-



320

(320)

-

(5%) * (5%) *







Amortization of intangible assets (5)

424

(424)

-



400

(400)

-

6% * 6% *







Acquisition related and other

18

(18)

-



17

(17)

-

7% * 9% *







Restructuring

143

(143)

-



292

(292)

-

(51%) * (50%) *





OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,101

$ 986

$ 4,087



$ 3,039

$ 1,131

$ 4,170

2% (2%) 5% 0%





OPERATING MARGIN %

32%





43%



32%





43%

73 bp. (74) bp. 86 bp. (78) bp.





INCOME TAX EFFECTS (6)

$ 441

$ 258

$ 699



$ 612

$ 385

$ 997

(28%) (30%) (28%) (28%)





NET INCOME

$ 2,333

$ 728

$ 3,061



$ 2,214

$ 746

$ 2,960

5% 3% 9% 6%





DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.61





$ 0.80



$ 0.52





$ 0.69

18% 16% 22% 19%





DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,817

-

3,817



4,283

-

4,283

(11%) (11%) (11%) (11%)

































































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.



















































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2018, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



















































(3) Non-GAAP adjustments to sales and marketing expenses were as follows:

































































Three Months Ended







































November 30,







































2018

2017



































Stock-based compensation (4)

$ (93)

$ (98)



































Acquired deferred sales commissions amortization

-

5



































Total non-GAAP sales and marketing adjustments

$ (93)

$ (93)















































































(4) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

































































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





















November 30, 2018



November 30, 2017





















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

















Cloud services and license support

$ 24

$ (24)

$ -



$ 20

$ (20)

$ -

















Hardware

2

(2)

-



3

(3)

-

















Services

12

(12)

-



14

(14)

-

















Research and development

222

(222)

-



237

(237)

-

















General and administrative

43

(43)

-



46

(46)

-

















Subtotal

303

(303)

-



320

(320)

-

















Sales and marketing

93

(93)

-



98

(98)

-

















Total stock-based compensation

$ 396

$ (396)

$ -



$ 418

$ (418)

$ -





























































(5) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2018 was as follows:







Remainder of fiscal 2019

$ 812







































Fiscal 2020

1,500







































Fiscal 2021

1,279







































Fiscal 2022

1,019







































Fiscal 2023

625







































Fiscal 2024

383







































Thereafter

485







































Total intangible assets, net

$ 6,103



















































































(6) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.9% and 21.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.6% and 25.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the second quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.



















































* Not meaningful











































































ORACLE CORPORATION

























Q2 FISCAL 2019 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($ in millions, except per share data)





























Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase









% Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant









2018 Revenues 2017 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)





REVENUES



















Cloud services and license support $ 13,246 71% $ 12,868 69% 3% 4%







Cloud license and on-premise license 2,083 11% 2,225 12% (6%) (4%)







Hardware 1,796 9% 1,884 10% (5%) (3%)







Services 1,630 9% 1,716 9% (5%) (3%)







Total revenues 18,755 100% 18,693 100% 0% 2%





OPERATING EXPENSES



















Cloud services and license support 1,870 10% 1,750 9% 7% 8%







Hardware 658 4% 722 4% (9%) (7%)







Services 1,428 8% 1,417 8% 1% 3%







Sales and marketing 4,140 22% 4,077 22% 2% 3%







Research and development 3,039 16% 3,045 16% 0% 1%







General and administrative 619 3% 638 4% (3%) (1%)







Amortization of intangible assets 858 5% 811 4% 6% 6%







Acquisition related and other 32 0% 28 0% 13% 15%







Restructuring 233 1% 416 2% (44%) (43%)







Total operating expenses 12,877 69% 12,904 69% 0% 1%





OPERATING INCOME 5,878 31% 5,789 31% 2% 4%







Interest expense (1,048) (6%) (944) (5%) 11% 11%







Non-operating income, net 484 3% 481 2% 1% 1%





INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,314 28% 5,326 28% 0% 2%







Provision for income taxes 716 4% 968 5% (26%) (26%)





NET INCOME $ 4,598 24% $ 4,358 23% 6% 9%



























EARNINGS PER SHARE:



















Basic $ 1.21

$ 1.05













Diluted $ 1.18

$ 1.02











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:



















Basic 3,812

4,158













Diluted 3,908

4,283

























































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2018, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2018 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.















































