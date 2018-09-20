Q2 Global Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook - US Leads with the Highest New-Build Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain
Q2 Global Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook - US Leads with the Highest New-Build Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain
18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Summary
Globally more than US$3 trillion in capital expenditure is expected to be spent across oil and gas value chain on planned and announced projects during 2018 to 2025.Of the total capex, about 45% could be spent on midstream projects, 22% each on crude oil refineries and upstream production projects.
The petrochemicals sector is expected to account for about 12% of the global capex. Among oil and gas companies, Gazprom, China Petrochemical Corp and Royal Dutch Shell are the top spenders across the value chain.
