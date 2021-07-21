Q2 Interim Report 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Q2 2021

Revenues totaled SEK 17,891 m (13,391).

(13,391). The operating profit totaled SEK 2,785 m (1,801).

(1,801). The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,616 m (1,634).

(1,634). Free cash flow totaled SEK 2 013 m (1 174).

(1 174). Earnings per share totaled SEK 8.00 (4.92).

Strong earnings and cash flow

High metal prices.

Stable production in both Mines and Smelters.

The Board has decided to invest EUR 700 m in the smelter in Odda to increase capacity from 200 to 350 ktonnes /year.

Please find enclosed the full report.

