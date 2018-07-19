Q2B Quantum Computing Conference Returns to Silicon Valley in December 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, the company bringing quantum computing to the enterprise, announced today that it is organizing the 2nd annual Q2B conference in Mountain View, CA on December 10-12, 2018. Sponsored by IBM, Microsoft, Google, and others, Q2B's mission is to stimulate quantum computing (QC) application development. Q2B is the leading forum for bringing together QC early adopters, hardware developers, and algorithm researchers. The emphasis is on practical quantum computing—using QC resources to solve real-world problems.

This year's conference will again include a "Boot Camp" for early adopters, as well as presentations by leading QC hardware developers and half-day technical workshops exploring use cases in:

Optimization

Chemistry Simulation

Machine Learning

Cryptography

Attendees will get a first-hand look at recent QC hardware and algorithm developments, as well as a chance to collaborate with some of the greatest minds in quantum computing. Conference participants include senior business and technology executives, heads of corporate research and innovation groups, enterprise architects, representatives from government agencies, researchers in the QC academic community, and venture capitalists.

John Preskill, Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director of the Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at California Institute of Technology, and Scott Aaronson, Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center, University of Texas at Austin, will give keynote addresses on near- and long-term quantum computing applications and supremacy experiments, respectively.

Additional presenters include QC experts from IBM, Google, Microsoft, Rigetti Quantum Computing, D-Wave Systems, and IonQ.

Attendees will also hear from enterprises such as Airbus, Goldman Sachs, BMW, Citigroup, and BBVA—groups that are already prototyping applications for their businesses.

Please visit the Q2B conference page for registration and program details.

About QC Ware: QC Ware is a quantum computing software company based in Palo Alto, California. The company develops QC-powered applications that target enterprise computing bottlenecks. QC Ware delivers that capability through the cloud and its platform runs on diverse QC architectures. QC Ware's customers include a wide range of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. The company's investors include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Airbus Ventures, D.E. Shaw Ventures and Fenox. The company has also been awarded research grants from the National Science Foundation and other government agencies. Visit www.qcware.com for more information.

