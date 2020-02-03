Q3 Medical Devices Leads the Way for Irish Companies Seeking to List on Hong Kong Exchange

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q3 Medical Devices Limited ("Q3 Medical") based in Dublin, Ireland announced that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved Ireland as an acceptable jurisdiction for the purpose of Irish companies seeking to list on the Exchange. This landmark approval follows Q3 Medical's application for Ireland to be approved as an acceptable jurisdiction. The decision by the Exchange was made on 19 December 2019 and it followed a period of discussions between Q3 Medical, Q3 Medical's legal and financial advisors, the Exchange and a number of regulatory authorities. The approval means that Q3 Medical can now proceed with its planned initial public offering on the Exchange and hopefully achieve another historic milestone by becoming the first Irish company listed on the Exchange. In January 2020, the Exchange published its Country Guide for Ireland and it is available for review at: https://www.hkex.com.hk/-/media/HKEX-Market/Listing/Rules-and-Guidance/Other-Resources/Listing-of-Overseas-Companies/A-List-of-Acceptable-Overseas-Jurisdictions/cg_ireland.pdf?la=en.

Eric Mangiardi, President & CEO of Q3 Medical, commented on the approval, saying, "We are extremely pleased with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's approval of Ireland as an acceptable overseas jurisdiction for the purpose of Irish companies seeking to list on the Exchange. This represents a significant opportunity for Q3 Medical and other Irish companies to pursue financing opportunities through a public listing in Hong Kong."

About Q3 Medical Devices

Q3 Medical Devices Limited is an Irish based holding focused on the acquisition of novel medical device businesses with annual revenues up to EUR 10 million. The holding company, through its expanding operation in Winsen, Germany (QualiMed Innovative Medizinprodukte GmbH, AMG International GmbH); Shanghai, China (Q-San); and Charlotte N.C. (QualiMed-USA) is focused on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of patients with cardiology, peripheral vascular, and non-vascular diseases.

The wholly owned companies are focused on the continued global development and commercialization of their Core, Micro Invasive, Biodegradable & Drug Delivery Technologies. The Company's products are now sold in over 50 countries worldwide through its OEM, Private Label and Own Brand Networks. Q3 Medical, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is focused on three key Verticals in which it will complete; Biodegradable Implants, Micro Invasive Technologies, and Drug Delivery Platforms.

Q3 Medical Devices Limited was formed by a global group of entrepreneurs, manufacturers, distributors, industry doctors and investors focused on the development and acquisition of medical device businesses. The company is focused on CREATING VALUE BY HELPING PEOPLE.

If you would like more information, please contact;

Eric K. Mangiardi

President & CEO

Q3 Medical Devices Limited

+353867827296 (Ireland)

233451@email4pr.com

SOURCE Q3 Medical Devices Limited