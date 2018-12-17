Q3 Medical Devices Limited Announces its Intention for a Listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A little over a year after raising over EUR 28 million in a private placement, Q3 Medical Devices Limited ("Q3 Medical" or the "Company") based in Dublin, Ireland today announced a new initiative to raise EUR 50 million in a Pre-IPO round that will prepare the Company for a potential initial public offering on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Potential Listing") that expects to raise over EUR 125 million in the public offering and the expected IPO valuation is over EUR 500 million.

The Potential Listing will assist the Company to attract international investors with different profiles, and further enhance the research and development of its pipeline products.

The news comes following the European regulatory clearance and successful sales of the ARCHIMEDES biodegradable biliary and pancreatic stent, the world's only fully biodegradable stent indicated for the treatment of biliary and pancreatic obstructions.

Guosen Securities (HK) Capital Company Limited, wholly owned by Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. ("Guosen Securities"), has been appointed as the Sponsor, the Global Coordinator, the Bookrunner and the Lead Manager of the Company with regard to the Potential Listing. Guosen Securities is a Chinese state-owned financial services company headquartered in Shenzhen, China which provides a very broad and diverse range of financial services. Mr. Xiong Liting, CEO of Guosen Securities (Hong Kong) Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., remarked, "We are very pleased to be the Sponsor for this deal, as we feel strongly that the products and novel technology being developed within Q3 Medical represent significant opportunities for manufacturing transformation initiatives being pursued by the government of Mainland China."

"The announcement today represents yet another milestone in Q3 Medical's story, as we continue to develop disruptive technology that will change the clinical treatment paradigm in the three (3) product verticals in which we will compete. These product advancements in Bioresorbable, Micro Invasive Technology, and Drug Delivery focused on cost reductions through the elimination of procedure complications and removal or reintervention procedures associated with traditional implants offer physicians a true advancement in patient care while having the opportunity to significantly reduce the cost of care," said Mr. Eric Mangiardi, President & CEO of Q3 Medical.

Q3 Medical's holding currently include several medical device businesses in Germany, China, and the United States specializing in the development of novel technologies in the interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and non-vascular spaces; specifically, the Company is focused on developing next generation products in the three verticals where it operates that include: Bioresorbable Implants, Micro Invasive Technology (miniaturized devices for surgical and interventional procedures), and Drug Delivery for the treatment of various benign and malignant diseases.

"The European regulatory approval and subsequent successful clinical applications of the world's only fully bioresorbable biliary and pancreatic stent throughout Europe has been a source of great pride for us at the Boill Group and we are confident that our support of Q3's vision will continue to produce more successes and great news moving forward," said Boill Holding Group's Chairman Mr. Qiu Dongfang.

About Q3 Medical Devices

Q3 Medical Devices Limited is an Irish based holding company focused on the acquisition of novel medical device businesses with annual revenues up to EUR 10 Million. The holding, through its expanding operations in Winsen, Germany (Qualimed GmbH, AMG GmbH); Shanghai, China (Q-San); and Miami, Fla. (Qualimed-USA) is focused on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of patients with cardiology, peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases.

The wholly owned companies are focused on the continued global commercialization of their Core, Micro Invasive, Biodegradable, & Drug Delivery Technologies. The Company's products are now sold in over 50 countries worldwide through its OEM, Private Label, and Own Brand Networks. Q3 Medical, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is focused on becoming the world leading bioresorbable implant company.

Q3 Medical Devices Limited was formed by a global group of entrepreneurs, manufactures, distributors, industry doctors, and investors focused on the development and acquisition of medical device businesses.

For further information, please visit http://www.q3medical.com/.

About Boill Holding Group

Boill Holding Group is an international Diversified Enterprise Group with a global presence focused on real estate development, international trade, asset management, and transformational investments in the emerging industries of comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors. With over RMB 1 trillion in Assets Boill will continue to focus on expanding its global presence in the Asset Management and Financial Investment areas with focus on the comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Shanghai, China Boill Holding Group, though the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Qiu Dongfang has lead the transformation from a traditional real estate development enterprise to a diversified conglomerate with a global presence in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, France, Ireland, and the USA.

For more information, please visit www.boill.com.

About Guosen Securities Co. Ltd.

Guosen Securities (HK) Capital Company Limited is wholly owned by Guosen Securities Co., Ltd ("Guosen Securities"). Guosen Securities is one the top investment banks in Asia Pacific and has a strong foothold in the Greater China market. Established in 1994, Guosen Securities is a leading Chinese financial services firm with strong business pipelines. It is one of the top ranked firms for securities trading and stock listing offers in China.

From 2007 to 2014, Guosen Securities received AA status for 8 consecutive years. Guosen Securities is headquartered in Shenzhen with registered capital of RMB 8.2 billion. There are more than 9,100 professionals and branches in 119 cities of China including Hong Kong SAR.

Guosen Securities provides securities brokerage services in China. It offers sales financial product information publicity, investment banking, asset management, institutional and retail business, off-market, pledged offer repurchase, margin financing, micro channel, counter market, asset custody, private equity, and local debt column services; and operates Guosen TradeStation, a trading platform.

For further information, please visit http://www.guosen.com.cn/

For further information please contact

Eric Mangiardi

President & CEO

Q3 Medical Devices Limited

+353867827296 (Ireland)

206587@email4pr.com

SOURCE Q3 Medical Devices Ltd

Related Links

http://www.q3medical.com

