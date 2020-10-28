QAAR Rideshare: Offers $20 code (VOTE2020) to help get to the polls Nov 3rd

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QAAR, the new rideshare app that promises to put drivers first, launched at the peak of COVID-19 and is changing the rideshare industry as we know it. QAAR is offering $20 in ride credit to help voters get to the poles effective Nov 3rd and expires Nov 4th. The promotional code VOTE2020 will get you free $20 (Qaash) to use on QAAR rides.



QAAR has made a commitment and is in the process of working out a sponsorship with New York's largest hospital. QAAR pledged to give a $50 ride credit (Qaash) to thousands of nurses, doctors and hospital staff. QAAR is committed to help bring the city safely back by seeking to sponsor rides and partnering with restaurants and retailers to help customers return.

The app is a course correction for the rideshare industry's wrong turns: the rise of exorbitant commission fees, inconsiderate tipping functions, and little aid during the pandemic. It's the first app that puts drivers first and foremost.

The key feature: QAAR drivers collect 100% of their fare without paying commission fees.

"There are also benefits for QAAR users, like choosing rides for yourself and an intuitive design," the founder says. "With drivers collecting 100% of their fare, QAAR is able to pay drivers more in these uncertain times—and pass those savings to clients." With bonus savings like QAAR Qaash, riders will also receive $100-worth of rides each time QAAR hits 100 rides on its platform across the country.

QAAR is also introducing features to address the pandemic's challenges:

Delivery enables clients to use QAAR as a messenger service, encouraging people to stay home and drivers to work

Favorite a driver lets riders have consistency in their trips, promising peace of mind

With unemployment at a record high, QAAR will support full- and part-time drivers so they can make more, work less, and have a sense of community. Riders can get to their destination safely—and with a clear conscience, knowing that their whole fare is going to their driver.

Promotional Offer for Riders and Drivers:

For Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1479828294

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.qaar.rider

Contact

646-853-1348

[email protected]

SOURCE QAAR

Related Links

http://www.qaar.com

