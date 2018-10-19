QAD Announces the Availability of QAD Production Orders 3.0 with QAD Cloud ERP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the availability of Production Orders 3.0 with QAD Cloud ERP. This latest version of Production Orders is compatible with QAD's Channel Islands UX and includes enhancements to QAD Master Planning and Scheduling Workbenches (MSW/PSW).

"Production Orders enables QAD customers to further streamline manufacturing processes and increases production agility with processes tailored by item or resource requirements," said Bill Keese, senior vice president of research and development for QAD. "The new Production Orders capabilities allow our customers to perform their production activities from one menu, using a unified set of functions. They can pick and choose the functions that best fit their specific manufacturing processes and access them from a single menu."

QAD Production Orders, which debuted in 2017, allows manufacturers to manage and monitor manufacturing and shop floor operations with a single, centralized solution. Using Production Orders, manufacturers can assess productivity and material availability issues quickly, while better meeting customer requirements, through improved visibility and transparent production management. Integration with QAD Automation Solutions lets manufacturers further optimize production processes, accurately capture production data, automate flexible picking policies and print labels according to manufacturer, supplier and/or customer formats.

The latest version of QAD Production Orders features more base QAD Automation Solutions (AS) transaction templates and multiple improvements to:

The Master Planning and Scheduling Workbench (MSW/PSW)

The activities preparing production and managing material supplies toward production lines and work centers

The capture of production activities

Production cost accounting

QAD Production Orders is completely integrated with QAD Cloud ERP and with QAD's on-premise ERP solution, QAD Enterprise Applications, making it easy to implement best practices across manufacturing, supply chain and financial operations. Using QAD Production Orders, manufacturers can:

Increase agility, flexibility and ease of use managing production processes by item or resource

Reduce manufacturing bottlenecks within the production process

Improve scheduling and resource allocation across plant locations

Reduce rework and scrap

Gain comprehensive visibility from raw material availability to customer order picking

Reduce manual processes and improve efficiency

Streamline material replenishment for production

Improve accuracy and control over the production order pick process

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise



QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

