QAD Releases Agenda for QAD Explore 2019 Customer Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced the agenda for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 6-9, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans.

"Manufacturers are facing an unprecedented level of change in the markets that they serve and the way they manufacture. At Explore we will discuss how QAD can help manufacturers not only survive, but thrive in disruptive markets," said QAD Chief Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. "We've got a great agenda, featuring a keynote from innovation expert Bob Moesta, information on the latest trends in manufacturing, updates on the latest advancements in QAD solutions and technology and hands-on training opportunities. If you are part of the QAD community, or if you're considering QAD, there is no better place to learn about our company and everything manufacturing than Explore."

Explore is QAD's largest annual event. With more than 30 sessions featuring over 50 speakers, the QAD Explore 2019 agenda includes informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and insight into the future of manufacturing ERP. Breakout sessions will help customers gain insights and in-depth information as well as learn about the benefits of QAD's latest products and services.

This year, there will be three breakout session tracks, each focusing on a specific area of interest:

QAD Products and Platform covers new QAD product offerings and QAD's Enterprise Platform technology and applications. Sessions will also provide information on updated functionality from the latest QAD product launch.

covers new QAD product offerings and QAD's Enterprise Platform technology and applications. Sessions will also provide information on updated functionality from the latest QAD product launch. QAD Products and Services features the latest product offerings from QAD Precision, QAD DynaSys, QAD CEBOS and QAD's services organization. This track will also cover the QAD services Easy On Boarding (EOB) implementation methodology.

features the latest product offerings from QAD Precision, QAD DynaSys, QAD CEBOS and QAD's services organization. This track will also cover the QAD services Easy On Boarding (EOB) implementation methodology. Customer Experiences lets QAD customers share their experiences implementing and using QAD products and services. Attendees will learn about the practical experiences and benefits customers have received from QAD products and services.

Breakout sessions will kick-off with industry vertical sessions, led by QAD experts, customers and manufacturing industry leaders. These sessions will focus on current industry trends and challenges and on how QAD vertical industries, including automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences, face disruption, especially from three major forces of disruption:

Anything as a Service (XaaS)

Make-to-Order at Scale

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Customers can register for the event at explore.qad.com/register . Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and closing night off-site dinner, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2019, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

