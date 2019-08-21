QAD Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Year-To-Date Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter and first six months ended July 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $76.4 million, compared with $84.5 million for the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The revenue decline was primarily related to an $8.6 million reduction in professional services. Currency had a negative $1.4 million impact on total revenue compared with the prior year quarter, and a negative $400,000 impact compared with the prior sequential quarter. Subscription revenue grew 15 percent (17 percent on a constant currency basis) from the same period last year, and was 34 percent of total revenue for the fiscal 2020 second quarter, a seven-percentage point increase over last year's second quarter.

Additional fiscal 2020 second quarter financial highlights, versus the same period last year, include:

Subscription revenue of $25.9 million , up from $22.4 million . Currency had a $277,000 negative impact.

, up from . Currency had a negative impact. Subscription gross margin of 62 percent, versus 63 percent.

License revenue of $3.5 million , compared with $5.6 million . Currency had a negligible impact.

, compared with . Currency had a negligible impact. Professional services revenue of $17.4 million , versus $26.0 million . Currency had a $513,000 negative impact.

, versus . Currency had a negative impact. Maintenance and other revenue of $29.6 million , compared with $30.6 million . Currency had a $529,000 negative impact.

, compared with . Currency had a negative impact. GAAP pre-tax loss of $3.4 million , versus GAAP pre-tax income of $2.6 million .

, versus GAAP pre-tax income of . Non-GAAP pre-tax income of $43,000 , compared with $5.9 million .

, compared with . Income tax expense of $9.9 million , versus income tax expense of $1.5 million . Current period income tax expense includes a non-cash accounting adjustment of $10 million attributed to the placement of a valuation allowance mainly relating to the company's Ireland deferred tax assets. Recent losses generated in connection with the company's continued transition to, and investment in, a cloud model, required a valuation allowance be placed on certain tax assets for accounting purposes. As cloud revenue continues to grow, the company believes profitability will increase over the long-term and its deferred tax assets will ultimately be realized.

, versus income tax expense of . Current period income tax expense includes a non-cash accounting adjustment of attributed to the placement of a valuation allowance mainly relating to the company's deferred tax assets. Recent losses generated in connection with the company's continued transition to, and investment in, a cloud model, required a valuation allowance be placed on certain tax assets for accounting purposes. As cloud revenue continues to grow, the company believes profitability will increase over the long-term and its deferred tax assets will ultimately be realized. GAAP net loss of $13.3 million , or $(0.69) per Class A share and $(0.57) per Class B share, versus GAAP net income of $1.1 million , or $0.05 per diluted Class A and diluted Class B share.

"The first six months of the year have produced the highest levels of subscription bookings in our history. Our investments in sales and marketing are starting to produce higher deal volumes, and are increasing our competitive wins. We expect this will translate into acceleration of our growth in the cloud," said Anton Chilton, Chief Executive Officer at QAD. "To drive efficiency and better serve our customers, we have brought forward our plans to expand our services and partner ecosystems, which will increase our reach and reduce reliance by our customers on QAD's global professional services organization."

Fiscal 2020 Six-Month Financial Results:

Total revenue for the first half of fiscal 2020 was $154.4 million, compared with $170.7 million for the same period last year. Currency had a negative impact on total revenue of $4.7 million. Subscription revenue grew 16 percent to $51.2 million for the fiscal 2020 year-to-date period, compared with $44.0 million for the fiscal 2019 year-to-date period. GAAP pre-tax loss was $5.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared with GAAP pre-tax income of $5.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss was $16.5 million, or $0.86 per Class A share and $0.71 per Class B share, for the fiscal 2020 first half, versus GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted Class A share and $0.11 per diluted Class B share, for the same period last year. Non-GAAP pre-tax income was breakeven, compared with $10.5 million last year.

QAD's cash and equivalents balance at July 31, 2019 was $141.8 million, versus $139.4 million at January 31, 2019. Cash provided by operations for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $14.2 million, compared with $9.1 million one year ago.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Operational Highlights:

Closed 24 new cloud deals;

Received orders from 22 customers representing more than $500,000 each in combined license, subscription, maintenance and professional services billings, including seven orders exceeding $1 million ;

each in combined license, subscription, maintenance and professional services billings, including seven orders exceeding ; Received license or cloud orders from companies across QAD's six vertical markets, including: Adient Limited, CCL Industries Inc., Chengdu Aerospace, Dubo Electricitee, GKN Plc, Mitek Industries Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant, Nepon Inc., Rivian Automotive, Inc., SNOP, Tower Automotive and TS Tech Co., LTD;

Received several awards and recognitions, including QAD DynaSys being named as a Challenger in Gartner, Inc.'s May 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation; and QAD India winning best Innovative Employee Development Practice of the Year by HR Infotech Association, an influential Human Resources organization in India ;

Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation; and QAD India winning best Innovative Employee Development Practice of the Year by HR Infotech Association, an influential Human Resources organization in ; Expanded or entered into several new partnerships, including Strategic Information Group for the sale and service of QAD ERP applications in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland ;

and ; Launched QAD China Cloud via a partnership with Alibaba to provide QAD Adaptive ERP to its China based customers on the AliCloud; and

based customers on the AliCloud; and Released QAD Precision's benchmarking tool, giving customers additional insight and analysis into their global trade and transportation operations.

Business Outlook:

With our customer's priority of converting to the cloud prior to upgrading their systems, QAD now expects professional services revenue to be flat for the second half of the year, compared with the first half. In addition, the effect of the manufacturing economy slowdown on the company's license business, predominantly generated from existing customers, is reducing license revenue expectations for the remainder of the year. While subscription bookings are at record levels, both in number and value, the timing of the deals has had an impact on full year subscription revenue expectations. Therefore, guidance is being updated to reflect these changes.

For the fiscal 2020 third quarter, QAD expects:

Total revenue of $78 to $79 million , including $27.5 to $28.0 million of subscription revenue.

to , including to of subscription revenue. GAAP pre-tax income of breakeven to a GAAP pre-tax loss of $1 million .

. Non-GAAP pre-tax income of $2.2 to $3.4 million .

For the fiscal 2020 full year, QAD now expects:

Total revenue of $313 to $318 million , including $108 to $109 million of subscription revenue.

to , including to of subscription revenue. GAAP pre-tax loss of $4 to $5 million .

to . Non-GAAP pre-tax income of $6.7 to $8.7 million .

The following is a forward-looking reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to non-GAAP pre-tax income for the fiscal 2020 third quarter and full year:

QAD Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Guidance Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









October 31, 2019

January 31, 2020









Low

High

Low

High Non-GAAP pre-tax income reconciliation























































GAAP (loss) income before income taxes

$ (1,000)



-

$ (5,000)



(4,000) Add back



























Stock-based compensation expense



3,100



3,300



11,400



12,400

Amortization of purchased intangible assets



75



75



300



300 Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 2,175

$ 3,375

$ 6,700

$ 8,700































Non-GAAP income tax expense on non-GAAP earnings

$ 750

$ 900

$ 3,100

$ 3,500































Weighted average basic shares outstanding

























Class A





16,800



17,000



16,500



16,900

Class B





3,300



3,400



3,300



3,400































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

























Class A





17,600



18,000



17,300



17,700

Class B





3,400



3,500



3,400



3,500

Calculation of Earnings per Share (EPS)

EPS is reported based on the company's dual-class share structure, and includes a calculation for both Class A and Class B shares. Since Class A shares have rights to 120% of dividends paid on Class B shares, net income is apportioned so that earnings per share attributable to a Class A share are 120% of earnings per share attributable to a Class B share.

archive available for approximately one year

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QAD has disclosed non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, non-GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP income tax expense on non-GAAP earnings in this press release for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020. These are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. QAD defines the non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA is GAAP net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA less stock-based compensation expense and the change in the fair value of the interest rate swap.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins - Calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Non-GAAP pre-tax income - GAAP income before income taxes not including the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and the change in fair value of the interest rate swap.

Non-GAAP income tax expense on non-GAAP earnings - Defined as GAAP tax expense excluding discrete items such as return to provision adjustments, stock based compensation, rate change impacts, new valuation allowances on new positions and changes in reserves for unrecognized tax benefits.

QAD's management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the business and believes that presenting non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's underlying business trends and performance of the company's ongoing operations as well as useful metrics for monitoring the company's performance and evaluating it against industry peers. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure in evaluating the company.

Tables providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

QAD non-GAAP measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense: The company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP pre-tax income calculations. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense which generally requires cash settlement by QAD, and therefore is not used by the company to assess the profitability of its operations. The company also believes the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides a more useful comparison of its operating results to the operating results of its peers.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets: The company amortizes purchased intangible assets in connection with its acquisitions. QAD has excluded the effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets, which include purchased technology and customer relationships, from its non-GAAP pre-tax income calculation, because doing so makes internal comparisons to the company's historical operating results more consistent. In addition, the company believes excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets provides a more useful comparison of its operating results to the operating results of its peers.

Change in fair value of the interest rate swap: The company entered into an interest rate swap to mitigate its exposure to the variability of one-month LIBOR for its floating rate debt related to the mortgage of its headquarters. QAD has excluded the gain/loss adjustments to record the interest rate swap at fair value from its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP pre-tax income calculations. The company believes that these fluctuations are not indicative of its operational costs or meaningful in evaluating comparative period results because the company currently has no intention of exiting the debt agreement early; and therefore over the life of the debt the sum of the fair value adjustments will be $0.

Non-GAAP income tax on non-GAAP earnings : The company discloses non-GAAP income tax on non-GAAP earnings in order to provide a reader with the ability to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share. The company's estimate of non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the tax effect of stock-based compensation and other discrete items. The company believes it is appropriate to exclude discrete items from its non-GAAP income tax expense on non-GAAP earnings calculation because the company's non-GAAP pre-tax income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation; and discrete items are unpredictable and generally are not recognized until incurred.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

(financial tables follow)

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:

























Subscription

$ 25,888

$ 22,439

$ 51,194

$ 43,950

License



3,516



5,561



7,982



11,827

Maintenance and other



29,586



30,574



59,485



62,057

Professional services



17,388



25,969



35,752



52,899



Total revenue



76,378



84,543



154,413



170,733 Cost of revenue:

























Subscription



9,903



8,334



19,320



16,562

License



554



574



1,145



1,238

Maintenance and other



7,459



7,774



15,062



15,639

Professional services



18,116



23,754



37,439



48,064



Total cost of revenue



36,032



40,436



72,966



81,503 Gross profit



40,346



44,107



81,447



89,230 Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing



20,191



19,502



41,082



39,448

Research and development



13,870



13,513



27,857



27,519

General and administrative



10,392



9,366



19,810



18,728

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions



66



-



133



-



Total operating expenses



44,519



42,381



88,882



85,695 Operating (loss) income



(4,173)



1,726



(7,435)



3,535 Other (income) expense:

























Interest income



(789)



(743)



(1,513)



(1,267)

Interest expense



148



154



301



311

Other (income), net



(154)



(269)



(326)



(673)



Total other (income), net



(795)



(858)



(1,538)



(1,629) (Loss) income before income taxes



(3,378)



2,584



(5,897)



5,164

Income tax expense



9,872



1,471



10,587



2,654 Net (loss) income

$ (13,250)

$ 1,113

$ (16,484)

$ 2,510





























Net (loss) income

$ (13,250)

$ 1,113

$ (16,484)

$ 2,510

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

























Foreign currency translation adjustments



298



(326)



35



(836) Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (12,952)

$ 787

$ (16,449)

$ 1,674





























Diluted (loss) income per share

























Class A

$ (0.69)

$ 0.05

$ (0.86)

$ 0.12

Class B

$ (0.57)

$ 0.05

$ (0.71)

$ 0.11





























Diluted Weighted Shares

























Class A



16,465



17,927



16,417



17,886

Class B



3,264



3,434



3,264



3,425

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





















July 31,

January 31,





2019

2019 Assets









Current assets:











Cash and equivalents $ 141,768

$ 139,413

Short-term investments

1,200



1,200

Accounts receivable, net

41,495



81,577

Other current assets

23,411



22,150



Total current assets

207,874



244,340















Property and equipment, net

29,446



29,621 Lease right-of-use assets, net

18,195



- Capitalized software costs, net

1,720



1,598 Goodwill



12,379



12,423 Long-term deferred tax assets, net

6,571



16,172 Other assets, net

12,202



13,020

















Total assets $ 288,387

$ 317,174































Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt $ 492

$ 487

Lease liabilities

4,855



-

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

40,318



50,250

Deferred revenue

94,399



115,253



Total current liabilities

140,064



165,990















Long-term debt

12,589



12,836 Long-term lease liabilities

14,059



- Other liabilities

5,815



5,101















Stockholders' equity:











Common stock

20



20

Additional paid-in capital

196,312



196,723

Treasury stock

(4,943)



(7,350)

Accumulated deficit

(67,903)



(48,485)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,626)



(7,661)



Total stockholders' equity

115,860



133,247

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 288,387

$ 317,174

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



















Six Months Ended





July 31,



2019

2018









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,178

$ 9,146













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(3,707)



(2,004)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-



(450)

Capitalized software costs

(534)



(536) Net cash used in investing activities

(4,241)



(2,990)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayments of debt

(253)



(234)

Tax payments related to stock awards

(3,496)



(8,576)

Cash dividends paid

(2,761)



(2,731) Net cash used in financing activities

(6,510)



(11,541)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and equivalents

(1,072)



(2,110)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

2,355



(7,495)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

139,413



147,023

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 141,768

$ 139,528

QAD Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018



























Total revenue

$ 76,378

$ 84,543

$ 154,413

$ 170,733



























Net (loss) income



(13,250)



1,113



(16,484)



2,510 Add back:

























Net interest income



(641)



(589)



(1,212)



(956)

Depreciation



1,276



1,188



2,603



2,388

Amortization



300



146



574



305

Income tax expense



9,872



1,471



10,587



2,654 EBITDA

$ (2,443)

$ 3,329

$ (3,932)

$ 6,901 Add back:

























Stock-based compensation expense



3,188



3,364



5,492



5,470

Change in fair value of interest rate swap



160



(35)



251



(152) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 905

$ 6,658

$ 1,811

$ 12,219 Adjusted EBITDA margin



1%



8%



1%



7%



















































































Non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss) reconciliation



















































(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (3,378)

$ 2,584

$ (5,897)

$ 5,164 Add back

























Stock-based compensation expense



3,188



3,364



5,492



5,470

Amortization of purchased intangible assets



73



-



147



-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap



160



(35)



251



(152) Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

$ 43

$ 5,913

$ (7)

$ 10,482



























Non-GAAP income tax expense on non-GAAP earnings

$ 1,074

$ 1,622

$ 1,657

$ 2,734

SOURCE QAD Inc.

