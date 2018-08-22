QAD Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American ERP for Automotive Customer Value Leadership Award for the QAD Enterprise Platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq : QADA ) (Nasdaq : QADB ), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2018 North American ERP for Automotive Customer Value Leadership Award for the QAD Enterprise Platform.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the North American ERP for Automotive Customer Value Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the winning company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

According to Frost & Sullivan's award report, "Unlike its competitors that built their ERP systems based on a rigid traditional architecture, where the solutions react to change through time-consuming, expensive customizations that delay and complicate the upgrades to the latest functionality, QAD is strikingly different as all of the capabilities and every component of the QAD Enterprise Platform are meant to be agile and flexible and therefore provide greater adaptability. In a nutshell, if customers' business processes change, QAD's platform can change with them and help them innovate and realize new opportunities in a short time frame."

"QAD effectively addresses customers' evolving requirements as the QAD Enterprise Platform can map the ERP to customers' business processes and allow them to innovate strategies, products and services as opposed to forcing businesses to conform to the software," said Frost and Sullivan Senior Analyst, Manufacturing Leadership, Sankara Narayanan. "The QAD Enterprise Platform, with five fit-for-purpose, rapid response technologies, provides automotive manufacturers a foundation for agility and flexibility to respond to constantly changing business demands and processes; to adjust quickly to industry disruptions, and exploit new technologies and evolving growth opportunities."

The QAD Enterprise Platform provides five technologies that enable a rapid response to business requirement changes. These technologies are Personalization, Embedded Analytics, Modularity, Extensibility and New Apps. Collectively, these technologies enable QAD customers to self-service the creation of powerful applications easily without the need for complex code. Enhancements can be made by those close to the business requirements or by the users who use the enhancement, optimizing fit-for-purpose.

"We are pleased that Frost and Sullivan has recognized the QAD Enterprise Platform and its ability to provide value to automotive suppliers," said Terry Onica, QAD Director of Automotive and co-chair of the AIAG MMOG/LE Work Group. "The platform takes our QAD Cloud ERP customers from a full-service approach to integrated ERP to a self-service approach, which allows them to respond rapidly to business change by adapting, personalizing and extending their business processes. Being able to adapt QAD Cloud ERP to meet each user's specific needs makes those users more effective and competitive. We think it's a game changer for our customers."

About Frost & Sullivan



Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1,000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise



QAD Inc. (Nasdaq : QADA ) (Nasdaq : QADB ) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.



Scott Matulis



Public Relations



818-451-8918



publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn



Analyst Relations



617-869-7335



industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

