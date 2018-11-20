QAD's Terry Onica Wins Bronze Stevie Award from 2018 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

This year's awards were announced Friday, Nov. 16, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. Judges considered more than 1,500 entries in over 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

"Terry Onica is absolutely deserving of this award," said QAD Founder and President Pam Lopker. "She is invaluable to QAD both for her consummate level of risk management and compliance expertise in the automotive industry, and for her dedication to helping our automotive customers become agile, effective enterprises. Whether it's working with AIAG, Odette or other global industry groups to help shape automotive regulatory guidelines or conducting training around the world to educate QAD customers, automotive suppliers and employees, Terry is one of the best in our industry."

As Director of Automotive at QAD, Onica is responsible for global marketing activities including strategy and positioning, and training and sales support for the automotive vertical. She is an industry leader in the development and global adoption of supply chain industry standards and best practices and an active member of the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) Supply Chain Steering Committee. Onica also helped write the Global Materials Management Operations Guideline/Logistics Evaluation (MMOG/LE), which is used by thousands of automotive suppliers globally. Recently, she was named one of 26 Notable Women in Tech by Crain's Detroit Business.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

"Receiving a Stevie Award is a great honor," said Onica. "The automotive industry is complex and fast-moving. I do everything I can to keep QAD customers and suppliers globally current, not only with evolving industry supply chain initiatives, but also with best practices that can give them a competitive advantage."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

