Qapital Co-Founder Katherine Salisbury Makes Inc.'s 2021 Female Founders 100 List

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its fourth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring the most exceptional and diverse group of 100 women who powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world. This year, Qapital Co-Founder Katherine Salisbury was name on the list.

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background, and geography—from very early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food, and more.

"It is an honor to be included in Inc.'s Female Founders 100 list," said co-founder and co-CEO Katherine Salisbury. "This group is such an accomplished collective of changemaking women – I can't believe I am lucky enough to call peers."

Co-Founders Katherine Salisbury and George Friedman created Qapital with the mission of creating a new way to maximize saving, spending, and investing with their goals in mind. Unlike other fintech apps available today, Qapital is built using behavioral science to understand users' behaviors on a deeper level to inform their financial decisions.

The financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic on their family inspired Katherine and George to create Dream Team, the first ever holistic money planning tool for couples.

Inc. editors and writers went through thousands of impressive applications that revealed how so many female founders triumphed in a year filled with challenges. The result is an incredible list of founders who have improvised, adapted, and made something from nothing. They join game-changing past honorees Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes, and more. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Introduced in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list quickly became one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders. To learn more about Qapital, please visit https://www.qapital.com/

Inc.'s Female Founders 100 issue (October 2021) is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands on October 5. Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Inc. magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Qapital

Qapital is a new kind of banking experience that empowers people to maximize their happiness by saving, spending, and investing with their goals in mind. By blending behavioral science with technology, Qapital provides people with the tools they need to make managing money easy and fun. Loved by its users, Qapital has 78K+ 5-star ratings and has been named "Most Innovative App" by both Google and Apple.

SOURCE Qapital

Related Links

http://www.qapital.com

