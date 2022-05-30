Qatar $22.26 Billion Facility Management (FM) Markets to 2030 - Rising Infrastructural Development & Surging Awareness Regarding Protection of Assets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qatar Facility Management Market Research Report: By Service, End User, Mode, Type - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From an estimated $5,285.1 million in 2021, the Qatari facility management market size is set to increase to $22,268.2 million by 2030, at a 17.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

The strongest reason for it would be the Qatar National Vision 2030, under which Qatar's government seeks to make itself less reliant on the oil and gas industry. For this, infrastructure is being constructed on a massive scale to support other industries, which will, in time, drive the demand for facility maintenance.



Some of the mega construction projects underway in this regard are Sheraton Park, Western Green Spine in Doha, Sidra Medical Research Centre, and Education City. Moreover, the country will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is another key factor propelling construction and infrastructure development activities here. The infrastructure, being constructed with a spending of more than $220 billion, will need to be maintained even after the world cup ends, thus creating a high requirement for facility management.

In recent years, the most-effective strategic measure that has allowed these Qatari facility management market players to augment their revenue has been the securing of service contracts. For instance, in June 2020, contracts for facility maintenance at the Singaporean embassy and Al Kaabi Tower, both in Doha, were secured by CBM Qatar LLC. These two-year agreements are for security, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), and cleaning services.

Key Findings of Qatar Facility Management Market Report

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the demand for facility management negatively in 2020 since most industrial and commercial facilities were closed and there were restrictions on the movement of people.

However, since the lifting of the lockdowns, the demand for cleaning services has surged sharply, as the focus of entities and individuals on general hygiene has increased manifold.

Property management services have witnessed the highest demand in the Qatari facility management market till now because they include the essential services that keep the built infrastructure in the optimum working condition.t

The outsourced mode of facility management will gain wide popularity in the coming years because it allows industrial and commercial entities to take their minds off these hassles and focus on their core operations.

Commercial users create the highest demand for facility management in Qatar because clean and well-maintained commercial facilities are essential for attracting lessees and visitors.

The biggest Qatari facility management market trend is green buildings, which the government is supporting in order to reduce energy consumption.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Infrastructure Development



Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments

5.1 by Service

5.1.1 Property

5.1.1.1 Hvac Maintenance

5.1.1.2 Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Cleaning

5.1.3 Security

5.1.4 Catering

5.1.5 Support

5.1.6 Environmental Management

5.1.7 Others

5.2 by End-user

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Residential

5.3 by Mode

5.3.1 In-House

5.3.2 Outsourced

5.3.2.1 Integrated

5.3.2.2 Bundled

5.3.2.3 Single

5.4 by Type

5.4.1 Hard

5.4.2 Soft

5.4.3 Others



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Trends

6.1.1.1 Rising Infrastructural Development

6.1.1.2 Surging Awareness Regarding Protection of Assets

6.1.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Green Building Practices

6.1.2 Drivers

6.1.2.1 Upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 in the Country

6.1.2.2 Qatar National Vision 2030

6.1.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on the Market Forecast

6.1.3 Restraints

6.1.3.1 Stringent Staffing Policies and Labor Laws of the Country

6.1.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on the Market Forecast

6.2 Impact of Covid-19

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 7. Qatar Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Service

7.2 End-user

7.3 Mode

7.4 Type



Chapter 8. Qatar Facility Management End-User Capacity Analysis

8.1 Commercial End-user Capacity

8.1.1 Office Capacity

8.1.2 Retail Capacity

8.1.3 Hotel Capacity

8.2 Residential End-user Capacity

8.3 Industrial End-user Capacity



Chapter 9. Qatar Facility Management Workforce Analysis

9.1 Workforce Analysis, by End-user

9.2 Workforce Analysis, by Mode



Chapter 10. Facility Management Contracts/Projects of Key Players



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players and Their Offerings

11.2 List of Other Players

11.3 Client Wins



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Mosanada Facilities Management Services

Engie Cofely

Al-Asmakh Facilities Management W.L.L.

Como Facilities Management Services

Ocs Qatar LLC

Cbm Qatar LLC

Elegancia Group

Al Tamyoz Business Group

Conservo Facility Management W.L.L.

Sodexo Group

Amwaj Catering Services Company

Facilities Management & Maintenance Company LLC

Waseef

Qafam

Darwish Interserve Facilities Management W.L.L.

Al Mirqab Facilities Management

Q-Tec Electric W.L.L.

Efs Facilities Services Group

the Maintainers

Cayan Facility Management

