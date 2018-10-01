Qatar-America Partnership Reaffirmed in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar-America Institute (QAI) – an independent nonprofit, with a focus on research and exchange to provide open dialogue regarding the strategic relationship between Qatar and the U.S. – hosted several events in New York City during the week of September 24th, gathering key academics, researchers, and leaders in the fields of education, economics, and technology to broaden the cultural and economic relationship between the United States and Qatar.

The week-long series of events featured senior officials at the forefront of the remarkable and ongoing transformation within Qatar and provided attendees an opportunity to network, learn about the vital U.S.-Qatar relationship, Qatar's 2030 National Vision, and provided room for candid discussions on various topics.

This October will mark the 10th anniversary since Qatar National Vision (QNV2030) was launched. Qatar's Nation Vision 2030 builds a bridge from the present to the future, transforming the country into an advanced society capable of achieving sustainable development. The plan's goals are divided into four central pillars: economic, social, human and environmental development, with a vision to create a diverse knowledge economy that lasts beyond oil and gas reserves.

U.S. partnerships and investment are key to this long-term plan to diversify and strengthen non-hydrocarbon industries in Qatar – increasing competition, stimulating growth and creating an international talent pool. The networking events and roundtables that QAI hosted served as a rare opportunity to further highlight and expand these strong U.S.-Qatar ties that span from education to defense. Qatar's Education City is home to 6 U.S. satellite universities; Carnegie-Mellon, Cornell, Georgetown, Northwestern, Texas A&M, and Virginia Commonwealth University all have campuses in Education City which currently hosts 1,300 students of 85 different nationalities. Qatar also hosts the Al-Udeid Airbase, the largest U.S. overseas airbase, with over 10,000 troops, and the forward headquarters of U.S. CENTCOM. Lastly, the Qatar Investment Authority has pledged $45 billion in investments in the U.S. in medicine, real estate, and infrastructure by 2020.

For more information about the events, and to see updates about future QAI events in New York City, visit: https://qataramerica.org/qai_nyc/.

About Qatar America Institute

The Qatar-America Institute (QAI), is an independent, nonprofit, research institute that hosts an open space to convene, facilitate cross-cultural exchange, and develop educational research on the political, economic, social, and cultural ties between the United States and the State of Qatar.

As a research and community forum, QAI works proactively to educate and provide, through study and analysis, the facts and interests that guide both U.S. and Qatari partnerships; and to encourage peaceful dialogue to enhance cooperation and strengthen the enduring relationship and friendship among the Qatari and American people.

Learn more at qataramerica.org.

SOURCE Qatar-America Institute

Related Links

qataramerica.org

