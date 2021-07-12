Qatar reveals plans to open over 100 new properties in FIFA 2022 World Cup™ countdown

DOHA, Qatar, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar is adding 105 new hotels and hotel apartments to its already extensive portfolio of properties, as the country gears up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The new properties will broaden Qatar's appeal to a range of travellers and enhance the visitor experience, as Qatar Tourism continues its mission to turn the country into a world-leading destination.

One exciting recent hotel opening is the Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property, elegantly designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia. Hotel openings on this year's horizon include, for example, the Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property; the JW Marriott West Bay, with an eye-catching and towering exterior; and the Steigenberger Hotel, famed for its exclusive hospitality. Each of these new hotels contributes a unique amenity or experience to Qatar's 184-property-strong portfolio, which is made up of nearly 32,000 room keys.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "We are continuing to expand our tourism offer to ensure guests enjoy the best of Qatari hospitality while being able to choose a hotel, resort or serviced apartment that accommodates to their budget and needs. These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide travellers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar."

The recently opened Banyan Tree Doha offers an oasis of luxury in the heart of the city. The five-star hotel boasts five opulent dining options, 341 rooms, suites and residences, with all facilities and amenities enclosed within a circular architectural marvel. The Banyan Tree Spa offers complete relaxation and rejuvenation with its Rainforest Hydrotherapy that creates a sanctuary for the senses, featuring a vitality pool, herbal sauna, steam room and a unique rain walk.

For a blend of work and play, the Pullman Doha West Bay, due to open later this year, offers 375 revitalising rooms and suites and 93 stylish apartments. The contemporary conference rooms and expansive ballroom make it a decadent option for business events, while the nine creative gastronomic outlets, trailblazing gym and spa, and luxurious outdoor pool create a haven for relaxation.

Those looking to soak up views of Doha's skyline will soon be able to enjoy a stay at the 53-storey JW Marriott West Bay. The skyscraper boasts a terrace swimming pool on the 30th floor, 297 rooms, a variety of restaurants, and cutting-edge sports and fitness facilities.

Travellers looking for accommodation close to the airport will be able to book the Steigenberger Hotel Doha. The futuristic building will offer 204 rooms and suites. The hotel will house a spa, gym, and a rooftop pool as well as various dining options. A 4,300-square-foot ballroom and six conference rooms will make appealing venues for both personal and professional gatherings.

