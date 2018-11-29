Qatar Tire Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Qatar Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, MHCV, OTR and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar tire market is projected to surpass $ 350 million by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to expanding automobile fleet in the country and increasing construction and infrastructural activities for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Moreover, Nation's Vision 2030, which aims at continuous development of the country in terms of technological advancements and building public facilities, along with growth in tourism sector is further anticipated to positively influence Qatar tire market in the coming years.

Qatar Tire Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of tire market in Qatar:

Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, MHCV, OTR and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the top players in Qatar tire market are



Bridgestone Corporation

Dunlop-Middle East

Yokohama Ali Bin Khalifa Al Hitmi & Co.

& Co. Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Pirelli Tyre (Suisse) SA Middle East Branch

Michelin AIM FZE

Continental AG

TOYO Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Goodyear Tires

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice Of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall (Aided/Unaided)

4.3. Brand Satisfaction

4.4. Brand Switching



5. Qatar Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, Two-wheeler & OTR)

5.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

5.2.3. By Rim Size

5.2.4. By Price Segment

5.2.5. By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline)

5.2.6. By Company

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



6. Qatar Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan & Hatchback, SUV and Luxury/Premium)

6.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

6.2.3. By Rim Size

6.2.4. By Tire Size

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



7. Qatar Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck/Van and Light Trucks)

7.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

7.2.3. By Rim Size

7.2.4. By Tire Size

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



8. Qatar Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Medium & Heavy Trucks and Buses)

8.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

8.2.3. By Rim Size

8.2.4. By Tire Size

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



9. Qatar OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup and Light Trucks)

9.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

9.2.3. By Rim Size

9.2.4. By Tire Size

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



10. Qatar Two-wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Mopped and Motorcycle)

10.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias

10.2.3. By Rim Size

10.2.4. By Tire Size

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



11. Import - Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Qatar Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. Annexure



