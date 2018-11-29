Qatar Tire Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
The "Qatar Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, MHCV, OTR and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Qatar tire market is projected to surpass $ 350 million by 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to expanding automobile fleet in the country and increasing construction and infrastructural activities for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.
Moreover, Nation's Vision 2030, which aims at continuous development of the country in terms of technological advancements and building public facilities, along with growth in tourism sector is further anticipated to positively influence Qatar tire market in the coming years.
Qatar Tire Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of tire market in Qatar:
- Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, MHCV, OTR and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the top players in Qatar tire market are
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Dunlop-Middle East
- Yokohama Ali Bin Khalifa Al Hitmi & Co.
- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
- Pirelli Tyre (Suisse) SA Middle East Branch
- Michelin AIM FZE
- Continental AG
- TOYO Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Goodyear Tires
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice Of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall (Aided/Unaided)
4.3. Brand Satisfaction
4.4. Brand Switching
5. Qatar Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, Two-wheeler & OTR)
5.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
5.2.3. By Rim Size
5.2.4. By Price Segment
5.2.5. By Sales Channel (Online Vs Offline)
5.2.6. By Company
5.2.7. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
6. Qatar Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan & Hatchback, SUV and Luxury/Premium)
6.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
6.2.3. By Rim Size
6.2.4. By Tire Size
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7. Qatar Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck/Van and Light Trucks)
7.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
7.2.3. By Rim Size
7.2.4. By Tire Size
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8. Qatar Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Medium & Heavy Trucks and Buses)
8.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
8.2.3. By Rim Size
8.2.4. By Tire Size
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
9. Qatar OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup and Light Trucks)
9.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
9.2.3. By Rim Size
9.2.4. By Tire Size
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
10. Qatar Two-wheeler Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Mopped and Motorcycle)
10.2.2. By Radial Vs. Bias
10.2.3. By Rim Size
10.2.4. By Tire Size
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
11. Import - Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Qatar Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
18. Annexure
