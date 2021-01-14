Qatari Deep Tech Startup ADGS Creates First of Its Kind Tool to Battle COVID-19

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qatar-based Deep Technology startup, ADGS, is creating cutting edge research and development in behavioral data science that will provide a first of its kind tool in the fight against COVID-19. ADGS was founded with the mission to develop algorithms for computers to ethically reproduce human behavior. Using this technology, ADGS has developed a product that offers a major advancement in preventing the spreading of COVID-19.

"ADGS technologies address big societal challenges and will likely shape the way we solve some of the most pressing global problems, now and for the future," says CEO, Christophe Billiottet. "These technologies have the power to create their own markets and disrupt existing industries."

With the battle against the current global pandemic and a race against time, decision-makers are led to make decisions without really knowing what will be their human and economic impact, and must wait for outcomes to possibly rectify the shot. ADGS prioritized development of a forecasting tool to help improve the response to the growing spread of the deadly coronavirus and mitigate these impacts. To that end, ADGS developed PANDEXIT - the first pandemic predictive system that simulates the broad social dynamics of a country so that, once virus hot spots are known, experts can develop models of how, when, and where people are likely to move and interact. Then, drawing on that knowledge, PANDEXIT simulates the infection spreading and test relevant strategic plans for dealing with the the virus. The best policy can then be selected and applied without having to wait for -sometimes dramatic- outcomes.

"ADGS is thrilled with the advancements we can offer with our cutting-edge software," says Billiottet. "PANDEXIT's predictive capability will provide vastly improved efficiencies in the fight against COVID-19." PANDEXIT is set to be released by the end of January.

ADGS efforts are supported by strong partnerships and bilateral cooperation agreements with renowned laboratories, universities, and foundations around the world. The startup's software serves agencies, organizations, corporations, NGO's, public healthcare organizations, and governments. ADGS raised 2 million USD through private funding and the Qatar Foundation.

"Deep Technology companies like ours are at the cutting edge of not just technologies to realize society's long-term aspirations but also to help us address today's challenges – and COVID-19 certainly ranks among the greatest global challenge of recent decades," says Billiottet.

ADGS is the very first Deep Technology startup of Qatar, founded in 2015 by a Qatari businessman, a French entrepreneur, and a group of international scientists. ADGS conducts research and development to create cutting edge algorithms to build futuristic applications. Specifically, ADGS focus is in the fields of Agent-Based Modeling (Emergent Behavior), Behavioral Biometrics applied to Cybersecurity, Social Dynamics, Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence.

Press Contact : Dianne Chase, [email protected], +1-704-606-1144

Business Contact : Christophe Billiottet, christophe.[email protected], +974-6695-4090

About ADGS: https://www.adgs.com/

SOURCE ADGS