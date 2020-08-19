QBE appoints Harpreet Mann Head of Trade Credit & Surety in North America

QBE's Global Credit & Surety business unit has locations in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore, and Hong Kong. QBE's global network makes it possible for us to provide Trade Credit products worldwide. As such, Mann will report to Nicky Ablett, Global Head of Credit & Surety, QBE Group, and into QBE North America through Steve Gransbury, Head of Specialty Insurance, QBE North America.

"Harpreet has been an active leader in this business that consistently reaches across national borders in today's global economy," said Ablett. "Her international mindset, and experience, will be a valuable addition to our global leadership team. I am also really pleased that we were able to facilitate Brett Halsey's request to step into another role within the business and thrilled that we have such a capable replacement in Harpreet."

Gransbury added, "We're very much looking forward to the leadership and experience Harpreet will bring to our Trade Credit and Surety businesses as the market responds to the challenges presented by COVID-19. Having just finished serving as President of the Association of Trade and Forfaiting in the Americas, she has deep knowledge of the market and is well respected in the broker community."

QBE's Trade Credit team leverages its sophistication and experience to solve complex risks for clients with significant industry positions in a wide range of sectors, including: financial institutions, commodity/natural resource trading companies, wholesalers, manufacturing and retail. Learn more here. QBE's Surety business writes both contract and commercial bonds across the construction and energy sectors.

About Harpreet Mann

Since joining QBE North America in 2008, Mann has served in a variety of leadership roles including VP, Technical Underwriter for Global Credit & Surety; Corporate Counsel, Structured Trade and Political Risk; and Associate General Counsel in the Legal Department.

Based in New York, Mann is also the Executive Sponsor of QBE's global Premiums4Good initiative in North America, which directs a portion of our customers' insurance premiums into socially responsible, impact investments to make a difference to the communities and environment we live and work in.

Prior to QBE, Mann was Deputy General Counsel for Exporters International, Inc., where she provided legal support to the underwriting group and handled general corporate legal and governance matters. Prior to becoming an attorney, Mann was a Research Associate at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mann holds a Juris Doctor from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from New York University. She is a licensed attorney in New York and New Jersey.

QBE North America is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Twitter.

