QBE Honors Veterans with Increased Commitment to Those Who Served

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to commemorate Veterans Day, QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is pleased to announce that it is increasing its ongoing support of military veterans and their families. Through donations of time, talent and funds, the company is supporting several initiatives that benefit the veterans' community today and throughout the year.

"Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor our nation's veterans and their families for their service. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of a company that does so much to honor the courageous men and women of our armed forces, on this day and every day," said Russ Johnston, CEO of QBE North America. "Our support for military veterans starts with the many employee veterans at our company, and expands to employee resource groups, charitable giving and events focused on helping those who exemplify the best of what our country represents."

2018 Veteran's Day Parade

For the third consecutive year, QBE will sponsor the 2018 Veteran's Day Parade (also known as "America's Parade") in New York City on Sunday, November 11. Produced by the United War Veterans Council (UWVC), the parade provides the public with the opportunity to recognize veterans and their families, as well as raise awareness for organizations working to serve their needs. This year's parade marks the centennial of the end of the First World War (1918 ~ 2018), with the U.S. Army as its featured service.

"With more than 210,000 veterans in the New York City area, the Veteran's Day Parade is at the heart of the city's annual effort to honor the contributions of veterans and their families," said Jeff Grange, President, Specialty & Commercial, QBE North America. "We are proud to be part of this tremendous event with other like-minded organizations, our customers, and our community to stand together in support of veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. We must never forget their sacrifices."

Valor Business Resource Group

Volunteering to help during the parade is just one way that QBE's Valor (employee) resource group gives back. Valor's mission is to foster a respectful and inclusive environment comprised of those who believe in the support and growth of our country's veterans, as well as helping provide employment opportunities to the millions of veterans who are unemployed in America. The group also helps our veteran, military and military family member employees and gives back to veterans through efforts involving the Wounded Warrior Project's "Warrior to Work" program and Soldier Ride, as well as Memorial Day Wreaths and Toys for Tots.

The QBE Foundation

Through the QBE Foundation, business and philanthropic values are brought together to serve the communities in which our employees live and work. By leveraging financial resources, volunteer engagement and expertise, QBE multiplies its impact in the world. The Foundation's seven-year partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project represents QBE's deep commitment to providing resources and support for those who sacrifice for our freedom. Hand-in-hand with Valor, the QBE Foundation further commits funds that invest in multiple programs dedicated to the well-being of veterans and their families.

QBE will host a reception on November 12 in New York City, "Honoring Those Who Serve." Russ Johnston, QBE North America CEO, will be joined by famed golfer Greg Norman to welcome Lt. General Michael Linnington, CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project and Colonel Carlos Vega of West Point to speak to the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who serve our country.

