QBE North America Appoints Charles Cygal as Head of Surety

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, today announced the appointment of Charles Cygal as Head of Surety, effective immediately. The announcement demonstrates QBE's ongoing commitment to continuing to advance its Surety business to meet the emerging and specialized needs of customers.

In this role, Cygal will be responsible for growing the Surety business and fostering strong relationships with QBE's producers. At the same time, he'll be dedicated to driving profitable growth and leveraging the team's deep technical expertise across to provide surety bonding solutions for customers.

"Emerging risks and evolving markets are causing more middle market companies to seek risk management solutions through both contract and commercial surety bonds," said Brett Halsey, Senior Vice President, Head of Credit & Surety. "As an integrated specialist insurer with a long history of delivering surety solutions, we are dedicated to continually strengthening our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers and Charles' experience and strong relationships made him the ideal candidate to lead this business."

Charles brings almost 20 years of experience in surety and joins us from Ironshore Insurance Services, where he was the Vice President/Director of Surety, Political Risk, and Trade Credit for close to a decade. He also held management roles at AIG Surety and began his insurance career at Chubb Surety. He's worked with both middle market and Fortune 500 companies, and has impressive experience developing surety lines of business. Charles has experience running surety teams within global insurance companies while mentoring underwriters and underwriting technicians.

Charles is also the current President of the Surety Association of New Jersey and has also served as Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary. He holds a Bachelors in Political Science and a Business Law certificate from Seton Hall University.

QBE North America's Surety team is part of QBE's global Surety business, with locations in the United States, Australia, London and Singapore. QBE has been providing for our customers' needs since 1886 and our global network makes it possible for us to provide Surety products worldwide. QBE specializes in bonding needs for various businesses and industries. With our portfolio of surety bonds, including contract and commercial bonds, we can help you with all of your surety bonding requests and develop programs tailored to your specific business.

About QBE

QBE North America a, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com .

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America a division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us , or follow QBE North America a on Twitter .

