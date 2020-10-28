QBE North America Appoints New Regional Underwriting Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the hiring of Bobby Steinsdoerfer as Senior Vice President, Regional Underwriting Leader - Central Region, and the appointment of Lucas Prahl as Senior Vice President, Regional Underwriting Leader - Western Region.

"We continue to make significant investments to add industry leading talent and capabilities to serve the unique needs of middle market customers," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of QBE's Specialty & Commercial business. "Our business is in growth-mode, and we are excited to be able to add top talent to help us deliver distinct value to customers."

Steinsdoerfer joins QBE from AIG's Blackboard Insurance Co., bringing 12 years of underwriting and strategic leadership experience in commercial and specialty insurance. Prior to Blackboard, he served in a number of leadership roles at Zurich North America.

Prahl, who joined QBE in 2017, has 16 years of industry experience within both underwriting and reinsurance brokerage. He had been serving as the P&C-Retail Underwriting Leader of the Central Region since 2019. His move to the Western Region coincides with the transfer of Texas, where Prahl has strong roots, from the Central to Western Region. He will co-lead this high potential growth region with Ed Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Regional Underwriting Leader - Western Region. Prior to QBE, Prahl served at The Hartford and Chubb.

As the market evolves and technology shifts, mid-sized companies are faced with unprecedented risks. QBE's P&C-Retail business helps customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Serving a wide range of industries including retail, wholesale, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, real estate and financial services, QBE's P&C-Retail business offers a broad range of solutions backed by excellent claims and customer service. It is one of nine business units within QBE North America's Specialty & Commercial business. Other businesses range from Professional Lines to Aviation and Accident & Health.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us , or follow QBE North America on Twitter .

