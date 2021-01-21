QBE North America Earns 5-Star Excellence Award for Professional and Management Liability from Insurance Business America

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is honored to have earned Insurance Business America's 5-Star Excellence Award for both Professional and Management Liability.

To determine 5-Star status, IBA surveyed thousands of brokers within its network. Throughout the 15-week research process, carriers were measured on the strength of their relationships with brokers, ability to handle claims, underwriting expertise and most importantly, the strength of the individual products they provide.

"Companies today must contend with rising and evolving Professional and Management Liability risks due to increased securities litigation and other legal exposures, as well as the still-unknown impact of the pandemic," said Dan Fortin, President of QBE North America's Financial Lines business. "We work closely with our trading partners and customers to stay ahead these trends and deliver tailored risk solutions with customized products and specialized claims expertise."

Toria Lessman, SVP-Underwriting Leader, Financial Lines, added, "Due to the complex risks in Professional and Management Liability, we know expertise is critical, and as a result, we have underwriters who average more than 20 years in the business and work as one with our highly experienced Claims professionals. We're thrilled to have their efforts acknowledged by the broker community through Insurance Business America's 5-Star Excellence Awards. Our Professional and Management Liability practices are fundamental to QBE's value proposition, and we are pleased to receive this recognition."

QBE North America's Financial Lines business includes Professional Liability, Management Liability, Transactional Liability and Financial Institutions, and is part of QBE's broader Specialty & Commercial business.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

