QC Manufacturing Relocates Operations In New 162k sf Space

QuietCool Whole House Fans provide state of the art fans that save consumers up to 50-90% off of air conditioning-related costs. It is a patented ventilation system that is known for its whisper-quiet air circulation which allows homeowners to turn off their most expensive, energy-draining appliance and improve the comfortability of their home.

"After 10 years at our previous facility, this new space not only accommodates our existing operations, it also provides for additional capacity as we continue to grow," said CEO Dane Stevenson.

QuietCool Whole House Fans were invented in 1999 by Dana Stevenson, an electrical contractor by trade, after installing a traditional whole house fan in a customer's home. It was then that the customer expressed a desire for "someone to invent a quiet whole house fan." And just like many great American inventors, Dana Stevenson went to work in his garage, tinkering and tweaking his "quiet" whole house fan prototype until he had a workable, efficient and saleable product. The first QuietCool-1500 came to market in 2003, and in 2009, QC Manufacturing, Inc. was awarded U.S. Patent #7497774 for the QuietCool Whole House Fan.

"It's been quite a ride over the past 20 years to make my garage quiet fan experiment not only a reality, but a thriving business," said founder Dana Stevenson. "More important to me, however, is the employee and family-friendly work environment we've created in order to contribute to our staff's quality of life. QuietCool's employees' commitment to excellence and dedication to our product has helped us achieve an above-industry standard of over 90% employee retention."

As part of the Ynez Business Park in Temecula, company officials gave tours of its new headquarters to approximately 200 guests. The two-story structure was improved to emulate Silicon Valley's campus-like settings, complete with state-of-the-art manufacturing space, open and personalized administrative office space, and an employee leisure area that includes recreational games and lounge areas. Additionally, a new state-funded I-15 offramp that will provide direct access to Ynez Rd. in Temecula is planned for construction over the next few years.

QC Manufacturing, Inc. has over 1000 authorized distributors selling and installing QuietCool Whole House Fans in United States. QuietCool has also been on the Inc. 5000 list of Top Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States for the past four years.

"Our core values are embedded in all of the products they manufacture; they truly have set the standard upon which the industry was built," said Joshua Orozco, local QuietCool Platinum Dealer. "They continually press to improve the design, efficiency, and processes to remain at the top of the fresh air ventilation marketplace."

