QCI Expands its Artificial Lift Solutions with the Launch of a Gas Lift Wellhead Solution

HOUSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QCI, producer of the world's most reliable electronic submersible pump (ESP) penetrators and wellhead solutions announced the launch of a gas lift wellhead solution. The new product, QCI Gas Lift Wellhead Hanger and Adapter, offers several distinctive design features and benefits for gas lift completions.

"The QCI Gas Lift Wellhead Hanger and Adapter is designed with capillary line support in mind. The design allows the hanger to be landed in any orientation and the adapter to be made up with the capillary line exit in the orientation desired," noted Todd McGee, QCI Sales Director. "This solution allows operators the flexibility to add a capillary line to their gas lift designs without the cost and delays of sourcing through a traditional wellhead provider. Add in QCI's certified field service support and you have a solution that is sure to make operators take notice."

QCI stocks 7-1/16" 3,000 psi to 10,000 psi Gas Lift Solutions at the ready along with the ability to convert their existing ESP wellhead solution to a Gas Lift solution with capillary line support.

QCI will be demonstrating exciting new lines of products and services along with proven ESP penetrator solutions at the SPE ESP Symposium May 13-17 at the Marriott Waterway Hotel in The Woodlands. Look for them in Booths 10 & 11.

For more than 20 years, QCI has been the go-to turnkey wellhead solutions provider in the O & G industry: designing, selling, installing and servicing both penetrators and associated wellhead equipment. Their QCI P3 penetrator solution – with over 46,000 installations worldwide – has an unmatched 99.95% reliability rating. All installation and maintenance of QCI systems are supported by dedicated, certified technicians on call 24/7. QCI's experienced service team members install both penetrators and cable, and provide spooling services as well, saving operators both time and money. QCI always maintains a robust inventory of equipment so that aggressive installation schedules are consistently met. The company has service centers in Houston and Odessa, Texas; Williston, North Dakota and Muscat, Oman, in addition to a network of distributors around the world.

Contact: Ken Ricard Phone: +1-713-984-1800 Email: ken.ricard@quickconnectors.com

SOURCE QCI