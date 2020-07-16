QDOBA Announces First Restaurant Location in San Diego

In addition to offering San Diegans its unparalleled, signature three-cheese queso and freshly prepared, house made guacamole free on any entree, QDOBA anticipates the new location will generate 30 new jobs for local area residents. The 2,400-square ft. restaurant will be located at 1620 Camino de la Reina in Park Valley Center, right next to the Mission Valley Center Trolley Station, and is leased from Sihi Properties.

"We're extremely happy to open up our first location in America's Finest City—our hometown—and introduce QDOBA to so many new guests," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA Mexican Eats. "At QDOBA, we stand for flavor and we are excited to bring some extra flavor to Mission Valley."

Founded in 1995, QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 730 locations across 47 states and Canada. For more information on QDOBA, visit www.QDOBA.com.

