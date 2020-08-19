QDOBA Mexican Eats Promotes Eric Williams to Vice President of Franchise & License Operations

"I am proud to have Eric on my staff and look forward to many years of prosperity and growth for the QDOBA franchise and licensed businesses under his leadership," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "He brings a wealth of industry experience that will prove valuable in helping both our new and existing franchise owners succeed, especially in the current business climate."

Williams joined QDOBA in October 2019 as director of operations with over 30 years of experience in the food service industry, including restaurant, franchise and corporate operations, as well as multi-unit franchise ownership. Prior to QDOBA, he served as the chief operating officer for CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (CKE), parent company to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. He started his career with CKE as a franchise business consultant before taking on multiple corporate and field leadership roles, eventually becoming a Hardee's franchise owner in the Indianapolis area, where his family still operates seven locations.

"It's a privilege to work with an exceptional group of franchisees who believe in QDOBA's mission of bringing flavor to people's lives," said Williams. "There is tremendous growth potential for QDOBA within the franchise space and I am excited for this next chapter."

For more information on QDOBA, visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to delivering flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. For two years in a row, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE QDOBA

Related Links

http://www.qdoba.com

