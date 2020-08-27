QDOBA Mexican Eats Tests Mexican Cauliflower Mash

"More than ever, guests are seeking low-carb options—whether cooking at home or ordering from their favorite restaurants," said Karin Silk, vice president of menu and off-premises. "Our new Mexican Cauliflower Mash gives people just what they are seeking: a healthier option instead of rice that is still full of flavor."

Guests can easily incorporate the new Mexican Cauliflower Mash into their favorite burritos and bowls, or enjoy it as part of QDOBA's brand new Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl. In this flavorful, low-carb, chef-created meal, our oven-roasted Mexican Cauliflower Mash is paired with grilled adobo chicken, fajita veggies and more.

As low-carb lifestyles continue to grow, sales for products containing cauliflower increased 71 percent in 2019, according to Nielsen data. QDOBA's Mexican Cauliflower Mash is a direct result of taking this insight and continuing to innovate with new flavors.

Mexican Cauliflower Mash is available at participating QDOBA restaurants in the Indianapolis area and can be ordered for delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app. To download the QDOBA app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play .

