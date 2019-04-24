Qentelli Receives Nod From Forrester as a Dynamic Service Provider in 2019 The Forrester Wave™ Report for Global Continuous Testing Service

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qentelli (www.qentelli.com), received a nod from Forrester Research in the well-respected report, The 2019 Forrester Wave™ Report for Global Continuous Testing Service. Qentelli is mentioned as "dynamism among small to midsize providers."

"Qentelli was created on the vision of providing workable solutions to practical, functional, ethical and strategic challenges of today's and tomorrow's software engineering," says Sanjay Jupudi, CEO of Qentelli. "Our vision has always been customer focused, helping organizations leverage the most innovative and effective solutions to improve efficiencies and lower costs."

Qentelli offers dynamic AI-integrated services through a combination of quality engineering and DevOps to support Continuous Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, which includes Unit, Functional, Performance and Security, Continuous Deployment, Continuous Feedback, and Monitoring – helping global customers address their business, quality, and management challenges.

Qentelli has achieved impressive growth in the three years since its launch, bootstrapping from $50,000 to $11,000,000, growing its employee count to more than 250 employees (compared to 50 two years ago) and more than tripled its client list.

Qentelli also boasts six patent pending tools and IPs to automate the key elements to accelerate the Software Engineering Lifecycle.

We are a technology company that accelerates digital transformation and cloud transformation journeys through implementation of DevOps, Automation, Agile transformation, AI and Deep learning. We help clients to deliver software faster, more efficiently and affordably.

