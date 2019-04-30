QFC Partners with DogSpot to Offer an Innovative Pet Solution for its Customers

DogSpot Co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge explains the heart of her original idea: "People who have dogs get it -- you don't get a dog to leave them cooped up inside all day. The best part of their day is going out on walks around town, heading to the dog park and spending time with you. We're making it possible to say, 'Wanna go for a walk?!' more often and more safely than before."

QFC will be the first grocer in the Pacific Northwest to bring the DogSpot houses to its stores. The partnership between the two companies was formed with the understanding that there are more dogs than children in Seattle and that 97% of dog owners consider their dogs family members.

Upon the launch of the DogSpot houses in late May, the service will be offered free of charge to QFC customers at the select stores.

"QFC is leading the way in new innovations that span health, fitness and fresh food, and now we're proud to pioneer DogSpot because it enables us to champion our four-footed community as well," said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. "Our primary goal is to offer a friendly, uplifting shopping experience for all of our customers, no matter their situation. These DogSpot houses at our stores will offer a safe and comfortable shelter for our customers' dogs and eliminate a barrier to shopping that pet owners often run up against."

At the time of launch, Seattle will be DogSpot's largest city network. Brooklyn-based DogSpot is currently in the midst of national expansion, with 60+ dog houses across 14 states and counting. They've recently announced plans to place 300 more houses across the U.S. by early 2019.

DogSpots will be available at QFC stores in Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Ballard, Wallingford, University Village, Kirkland, and Redmond in late May 2019 (specific locations can be located in the DogSpot app). Seattle-based dog owners can download the DogSpot app today and sign up in advance.

About DogSpot

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, DogSpot has created a first-of-its-kind pet safety amenity, shaped like a dog house that allows people to safely bring their dog with them while running errands. While 45 million dogs go on walkable errands with their owners every week in the U.S., over half of retail establishments are legally prohibited from allowing dogs inside. DogSpot's state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries sit at the entrance of establishments that cannot accommodate non-service dogs. The company aims to make the world more accessible to dog owners and improve the quality of life of dogs, while creating value for businesses and a stronger sense of connection in communities. More information about DogSpot can be found at www.dogparker.com/press .

About QFC

Founded in Seattle more than 60 years ago, QFC is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, and operates 62 stores in Western Washington and in Portland, Oregon. QFC has a long history as a neighborhood grocer, offering the highest quality products, exceptional service, and the finest shopping experience in the market. In 2018, QFC donated more than $1 million to the communities it serves and donated 2.3 million pounds of food to local food banks in Western Washington and Portland, Oregon. QFC is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our web site at www.qfc.com.

Contact

Rebecca Eyre

Director of Communications, DogSpot

206.618.6204

media@dogparker.com

www.hellodogspot.com/press

Contact

Chelsea Brownridge

CEO, DogSpot

704.965.3239

chelsea@dogparker.com

www.hellodogspot.com/press

SOURCE DogSpot

Related Links

http://www.dogspot.io

