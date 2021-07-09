QFIN Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into 360 DigiTech - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("DigiTech") for violations of federal securities laws. DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech's core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. Following this news, on July 8, 2021, the stock plummeted, closing down 21.5%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a DigiTech shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

