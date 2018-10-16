Qfix Releases New Solution to Improve Patient Transport and Brachytherapy Workflows

AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix announces the launch of the new Brachytherapy Transfer Device for the Symphony™ Patient Transport System. The Symphony™ System improves workflow efficiencies and throughput by seamlessly aiding in the setup, positioning and transfer of patients for procedures involving imaging and Brachytherapy treatments.

Use of the Symphony™ System reduces the potential for back injuries during patient transfers and requires fewer staff members than alternate methods. "Symphony provides a simple way to safely improve workflow efficiencies and throughput, enabling centers to treat more patients during a typical day of treatment," stated Dan Coppens, CEO and Chief Technology Officer.

The Symphony™ System and all available Transfer Devices will be on display at the Qfix booth #1913 during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), October 21-24, 2018.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

