Qfix® Revolutionizes Adaptive Thermoplastic Masks for Intracranial, Head and Neck Cancer Treatment

AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix introduces a new line of thermoplastic masks for fractionated intracranial head and neck cancer treatments. Over the course of treatment, patient anatomy can change due to various medications and treatment side effects. The patent pending Integrated Shim™ system for Portrait™ S-frames maximizes comfort to the patient while minimizing motion during dose distribution.

"Integrated Shim™ provides a more precise tool to enhance patient comfort and workflow efficiencies," stated Vicqui Yu, Product Manager for Qfix. "By integrating the shims into the mask frame, the treatment team can adjust the tightness of the custom formed thermoplastic without having to add or remove shim material manually. Each pin can be tightened or loosened in half millimeter increments, fine tuning each mask to the patient's changing needs."

Integrated Shim™ is offered in a variety of styles, utilizing both Aquaplast RT™ and Fibreplast® thermoplastic material. The newly designed Integrated Shim™ masks are now available in both head only and head and shoulder styles.

Portrait™ S-frames with Integrated Shim™ will be on display and used in live demonstrations at the Qfix Booth #1913 during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, October 21 - 24, 2018.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

