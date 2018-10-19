Qfix® to Unveil Latest Line of Thermoplastic Masks with Eye and Mouth Openings for Patient Comfort

AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix announces the release of the new Aquaplast RT™ Open Eyes and Mouth thermoplastic masks for head and neck radiation treatments. Qfix strives to continuously improve our thermoplastic offering by working collaboratively with clinicians, patients and cancer survivors to produce positioning solutions that balance functionality with patient comfort.

"The eye openings and Variable Perf™ pattern creates a more comfortable treatment mask for patients who might experience claustrophobia while maintaining the rigidity needed for consistent, repeatable treatments," said Lisa Vandenberg, Sr. Product Manager for Qfix.

The new thermoplastic line up for S-type and U-type devices are on display and being used in live demonstrations at the Qfix Booth #1913 during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, October 21 - 24, 2018.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

