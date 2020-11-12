QHR Health Announces New Supply Chain Subsidiary, PLUS™

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, the largest healthcare shared services company for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, announced today the realignment of its supply chain shared service, now called PLUS™, a QHR Health Company.

The move aligns QHR Health's supply chain service, PLUS™, with its customer-centric delivery model to drive quantifiable value to clients and provide customized plans that meet the diverse supply chain needs of hospital and service providers. PLUS™ offers clients several key advantages, including:

The ability to leverage more than $1.1 billion of purchasing power through a network of independent community-based hospitals and a powerful one-price GPO partner, HealthTrust.

of purchasing power through a network of independent community-based hospitals and a powerful one-price GPO partner, HealthTrust. Access to expanded supply chain bench strength through a shared-service approach that includes unparalleled industry expertise and a passion for client success.

Insights from an organization that has successfully served the independent community healthcare market for more than 40 years with a proven track record of impacting cost savings and strengthening healthcare supply chain performance.

"We believe the status quo is no longer acceptable when developing healthcare supply chain strategies," said Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "This is particularly true when serving independent healthcare organizations tasked with meeting the needs of communities impacted by vast geographic, socio-economic and demographic challenges. As a result, we designed PLUS™ to be more than a purchasing partner. The PLUS™ approach considers that each hospital has unique challenges requiring tailored solutions to meet their specific needs – driving savings, improving the bottom line, and creating a better experience for hospital administrative and care teams."

Jeff Kimmell, Senior Vice President, QHR, leads PLUS™ and explained that the company is focused on exceeding client expectations through its Performance Impact Team design. "Through PLUS™, each client has designated relationship managers centered on key client needs including strategic sourcing, pharmacy optimization, materials management, technology and process improvement, analytics, and leveraging purchasing power through its relationship with HealthTrust, the industry's leading "one-price GPO," Kimmell said.

About QHR Health

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns, to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Quorum Health, QHR Health maintains a distinct business model with separate operations and a dedicated management team.

