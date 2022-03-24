QHR Health Launches Second Cohort of Leadership U to Train Future Hospital Executives

QHR Health's Leadership U equips future leaders to meet the challenges of running independent, community hospitals. Tweet this

"More than half of hospitals lack a succession plan, a problem made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dwayne Gunter, CEO of QHR Health. "That's why QHR Health created Leadership U to train and cultivate future hospital leaders and equip them to meet the challenges of running independent, community hospitals."

QHR Health graduated its inaugural cohort of Leadership U in 2021, including:

Scott Boyes, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Wooster Community Hospital

Tom Hood, Chief Operating Officer, King's Daughters Medical Center

Heather Hyler, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Medical Center

Participants value the program and believe it helped their career. All respondents agreed they are equipped for career advancement after Leadership U.

"I thought the topics and sessions were appropriate and useful as someone looking to be in a CEO position in the future."

Less than six months after graduation, 60 percent of the graduates hold hospital C-level positions.

To learn more about the program and to nominate an emerging leader from a QHR client hospital, visit: https://qhr.com/qhr-health-leadership-u/. Applications close on March 28, 2022. At this time, the program is exclusively for QHR Health client hospitals.

