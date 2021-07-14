QIC Private Debt Builds Global Team to Capture Opportunities for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIC, a long-term specialist manager in alternatives, announced today that it has bolstered QIC's Private Debt capability this week with the addition of the head of QIC's new Infrastructure Debt capability, a further senior hire in New York, and the head of the operational and strategic support capability in Brisbane, Australia.

Evan Nahnsen has joined QIC as Head of Private Debt, Infrastructure. Evan is based in QIC's New York office with responsibility for leading a global investment team, initially located in New York and London. With more than 15 years' experience, Evan has a proven record of leadership and creativity in infrastructure debt deal origination, structuring and execution. He joins the business from AMP Capital where he was a Principal on the infrastructure debt team. Evan reports directly to Head of QIC Private Debt Andrew Jones.

Lindsay Scully has joined QIC's New York office as a Principal on the infrastructure debt team. A former Director in the Energy and Infrastructure Group at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank with more than 15 years of experience, Lindsay will be responsible for the origination of investment opportunities in the North American market. In her previous role, Lindsay originated, structured and executed loans principally focusing on power generation and midstream energy assets in North America.

QIC has also welcomed David Spiez as General Manager, Strategy and Operations – Private Debt. David will be based in QIC's headquarters in Brisbane. David provides operational, strategic, financial and client advice and support to the Private Debt team globally. He is also responsible for ensuring that the team's governance and operational processes are of the highest standard. David joins QIC from Standard Chartered Bank where he was Managing Director – Commercial Real Estate, responsible for originating and executing strategic transactions for clients across EMEA and global markets.

In welcoming Evan, Lindsay and David, Head of QIC Private Debt Andrew Jones said that he was excited by the calibre of talent joining QIC:

"We continue to see attractive investment opportunities globally for investors in the subordinated infrastructure debt space. Given the experience and capability of our new colleagues, we are positioning ourselves to capture the best of these opportunities for our clients. We look forward to continuing to build out our investment capability in this strategy and expect to be in a position to announce further additions to the team shortly."

About QIC:

QIC is a long-term specialist manager in alternatives offering infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies and multi-asset investments. It is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia, with A$85bn (US$65bn) in funds under management[1]. QIC has over 800 employees and serves more than 115 clients. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, QIC also has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Copenhagen. For more information, please visit: www.qic.com.

[1]As at 31 Dec 2020

Important Information

QIC Limited ACN 130 539 123 ("QIC") is a wholesale funds manager and its products and services are not directly available to, and this document may not be provided to any, retail clients. QIC is a company government owned corporation constituted under the Queensland Investment Corporation Act 1991 (Qld). QIC is regulated by State Government legislation pertaining to government owned corporations in addition to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"). QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd ("QPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of QIC, has been issued with an AFS licence and other wholly owned subsidiaries of QIC are authorised representatives of QPC. QIC's subsidiaries are required to comply with the Corporations Act. QIC does not hold an Australian financial services ("AFS") licence and certain provisions (including the financial product disclosure provisions) of the Corporations Act do not apply to QIC. QIC also has wholly owned subsidiaries authorised, registered or licensed by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Korean Financial Services Commission.

For more information about QIC, our approach, clients and regulatory framework, please refer to our website www.qic.com or contact us directly.

The statements and any opinions in this document (the "Information") are for commentary purposes only and do not take into account any investor's personal, financial or tax objectives, situation or needs. The Information is not intended to constitute personal legal or investment advice and it does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, securities or any other investment, investment management or advisory services.

