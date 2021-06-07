QIMA Acquires Stake in London-based Supply Chain Resiliency Startup Kavida.ai

HONG KONG, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, the leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutions, announces it has invested in Kavida.ai, a London-based startup that builds supply chain digital replicas and uses artificial intelligence to help enterprises prevent and mitigate supply chain disruptions in real-time or before they occur.

Founded in 2020, Kavida.ai builds digital twins of enterprise supply chains to gain a 360-degree view of all types of disruption risks. The platform analyses live publicly available data - from sources such as Twitter, YouTube, news channels, and more - and converts it into simulation mathematics to quantify the impact of emerging threats and identifies the optimal decisions to mitigate these threats.

The company addresses a pain made strikingly obvious during the COVID-19 crisis, which unearthed vulnerabilities in global supply chains.

"At QIMA, we are always on the look for value-adding supply chain innovations; hence we are thrilled to support and join forces with the Kavida.ai team," says Sebastien Breteau, QIMA Founder and CEO. "We share the same ambition of making global supply chains more secure and resilient by leveraging the power of data. Kavida.ai's expertise in supply chain data science will be a great source of synergies with our own tech products, especially our SaaS platform QIMAone."

'Where QIMA focuses on endogenous quality and compliance risk, Kavida.ai covers exogenous risk (such as weather and port disruptions). It's an ideal strategic partnership, and both parties will be collaborating to pioneer the next era of supply chain risk management,'' said Anam Rahman, Chief Executive Officer at Kavida.ai.

About QIMA

QIMA is a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, that partners with 14,000 consumer goods and food brands, retailers and importers to secure and improve the quality of their global supply network.

QIMA's 4,000 technical experts perform quality inspections, supplier audits, certification and laboratory testing in 85 countries. Its digital platform secures accuracy, visibility and intelligence for quality and compliance data.

Contact:

Mathieu Labasse

[email protected]

SOURCE QIMA

