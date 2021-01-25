Qiming Venture Partners Closes RMB Fund VI at RMB 2.852 billion

SHANGHAI and BEIJING and HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners ("Qiming") today announced the final close of our RMB Fund VI at RMB 2.852 billion.

Currently, Qiming has $5.9 billion in assets under management, targeting early-and-growth-stage healthcare and TMT investments. Qiming raised our first RMB fund in 2010. For the past ten years, Qiming has demonstrated its ability to deliver consistent distinguished returns for LPs and has been well recognized by RMB fund investors.

Since our inception in 2006, Qiming has invested in more than 380 companies, among which over 40 achieved unicorn status. We have exited our investments in over 130 companies through IPO, M&A or other means. Notable exit deals include Xiaomi, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Meituan, Bilibili, RoboRock, TigerMed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics Inc., Venus Medtech, APT Medical, and so forth.

"Qiming has backed hundreds of brilliant entrepreneurs. We are pleased to see that those companies are committed to social good," said Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, "Qiming managed to close both RMB and USD funds in the past five months, showing that LPs are optimistic about our investment strategy to invest in China's innovative and developing science and technology, even during the challenging global COVID-19 epidemic as well as facing changing global environments."

In 2020, Qiming made over 70 investments; over 100 of our existing portfolio companies completed new financing rounds. As of today, we have had 13 successful public listings in our portfolio since 2020. Over 60 of our invested companies contributed to the fight against COVID-19 in China and for the global community.

"Innovation is the key for startups to break through and become leaders. In the past ten years, we have seen lots of Chinese entrepreneurs starting their business and striving to become a global leader in innovation," said William Hu, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners. "The closing of our new funds will enable us to support more visionary founders realizing their entrepreneurial dreams."

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $5.9 billion in assets under management. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 380 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 130 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group, and UBTech among many others.

