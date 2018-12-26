Qingdao International Academician Park signs agreements at Overseas Academicians' Qingdao Tour & Qingdao International Academicians Forum

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, the 2nd Overseas Academicians' Qingdao Tour & Qingdao International Academicians Forum was held in Li Cang District, Qingdao, there were more than 100 academicians from 22 countries and regions that participated in the forum. Over 40 signed agreements with Qingdao International Academician Park. The aim is to expand the method of introducing top talent and technology, improving the high-end talent structure and the innovation environment in Qingdao to ensure the principles of the Park enable talent and technology to grow in Qingdao. Qingdao International Academician Park signed contracts with a number of academicians during the forum. This helps the Park explore different methods that enable cooperation with enterprises and universities, it will maximize the effect of academicians, and contribute to the development of universities, research institutes and enterprises.

Located in Licang District, Qingdao, Qingdao International Academician Park has built a scientific research facility that cooperates with many international universities. It is committed to providing Nobel Prize winners, world-renowned academicians and the world's top scientists with first-class scientific and technological research and development, achievement transformation, quality living environment, while working hard on the logistics of scientific research, an important guarantee for them to sprint towards the goal. The scientific research projects at the Park proceed from the actual needs, discovering problems and are used to solve the existing problems, truly utilizing scientific research technology to optimize people's lives.

At the beginning of 2018, Qingdao International Academician Park opened the overseas social media communication, being the first government scientific research institution in China to have a presence on foreign social media. Through the continuous popularization of scientific knowledge and the spreading of the progress of scientific research projects on social media, the Park hopes to attract more attention to science and technology and ensure that people are more aware that science is changing our lives. It focuses on the fact that Chinese scientific research institutions are leading the world.

Qingdao International Academician Park will continue to expand on overseas social media platforms and popularize scientific research. This will give the public a chance to understand the work taking place at the Academician Park and show how it has improved our lives.

SOURCE Qingdao International Academician Park