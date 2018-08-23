Qloo Hires Goldman Sachs Data Scientist and MIT PhD Giorgos Papachristoudis as Chief Data Scientist

"As the leading platform in cultural data science-driven AI, Qloo is breaking down barriers in understanding taste-driven preferences in ways even beyond what we anticipated," said Michael Diolosa, Chief Technology Officer of Qloo. "Giorgos' deep expertise in data science is extremely valuable and will help further Qloo's machine learning edge as we continue to expand the power of our platform."

Giorgos Papachristoudis graduated top 3 in his class from the Computer Engineering department of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. He continued his MSc studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Computational Biology and Computer Science, and later completed his PhD from MIT focusing on Machine Learning. Results of his work have been published in top peer-reviewed journals and conferences. He was previously at eBay Research Labs, where he worked on developing algorithms that improve classification accuracy in product searches.

Prior to joining Qloo, Giorgos was a Vice President of Data Science at Goldman Sachs, managing an internal quant team that received the first place firm award for excellence and innovation within the firm. In his spare time, Giorgos volunteers for the "Apex for Youth" organization, where he teaches Math to high school students.

"Qloo has pioneered Cultural AI as a privacy-centric approach to bringing personalization and targeting to applications," said Alex Elias, CEO of Qloo. "We are excited to welcome Giorgos as a key player in further accelerating Qloo's ability to add commercial value via cultural data, particularly within financial services and payments."

