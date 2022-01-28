QM Power Fortifies Partnership with University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Expands U.S. Presence

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QM Power's ongoing development of high-efficiency electric motors and controls has led to renewed research sponsorships and expanded office space at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) as well as the opening of a satellite office in Albany, New York.

As part of its network of university alliances in the US and Europe, QM Power has housed employees in office and laboratory space at the UNC Charlotte campus for several years. Its research sponsorships with the university's Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) have helped QM Power enable and accelerate its core technology development, by working collaboratively with top-level resources and talent in an innovation-rich environment. These amenities have played a key role in QM Power's contributions to the development of energy-efficient motors and controls. Recent and planned staff additions in engineering and business management have resulted in additional office space expansion to support ongoing product development and commercial activities.

In addition to its expanded presence at UNC Charlotte, QM Power opened a new satellite office in Albany, New York, in November 2021. This location was chosen due to its proximity to QM Power's local engineering talent pool and other technology relationships with businesses in the area that contribute to the company's drive to innovate in the field of energy-efficient motors.

Along with Charlotte and Albany, QM Power has offices in Kansas City, MO and Detroit, MI enabling the company to work closely with the customers it serves in the HVAC/R and Electric Vehicle markets.

With these expansion initiatives, QM Power is positioned to deliver its mission. To enable a more sustainable and energy-efficient world with innovative electric motor and drive products.

About QM Power

QM Power has developed proprietary and patented innovations in magnetic circuits and electronic controllers for the global electric motor market. The company holds over 65 patents, including for the revolutionary Q-Sync® technology, which offers the highest efficiency motors for commercial refrigeration applications and residential and light commercial HVAC. QM Power's portfolio also includes the innovative Q-Mag® technology for use in the next generation of electric vehicle motors. Learn more at www.qmpower.com.

About University of North Carolina at Charlotte

UNC Charlotte is North Carolina's urban research university. With an enrollment of nearly 30,500 students, the University leverages its location in the state's largest city to offer internationally competitive programs of research and creative activity, exemplary undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, and a focused set of community engagement initiatives. Learn more at www.charlotte.edu .

