QMed Innovations Named Gold Winner of 2021 Edison Awards

Quest is a fully autonomous Internet of Things (IoT) tracking solution that provides medical device companies with data and real-time analytics to optimize inventory. Quest is designed to give sales leaders, customer support, compliance and inventory managers the power to track the daily location of surgical device kits, in real time, to reduce the amount of lost kits, optimize inventory and maximize capital investment. Quest is the first asset tracking solution that can withstand the high temperatures and pressures during the autoclave steam sterilization process.

"We are thrilled QMed Innovations is being recognized with an Edison Award, one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business success," said Victor Nunes, QMed Innovations Founder and CEO. "Quest is revolutionizing the way medical device manufacturers, distributors and providers can track their instruments. It provides unparalleled visibility and control for real-time asset performance that can significantly reduce additional capital expenditures."

Quest tracking solution improves the bottom line performance of medical device companies by providing unprecedented transparency, visibility and control of inventory across the supply chain. Automated data capture eliminates human error and manual input eliminating the need to develop and maintain an in-house solution. Quest enables tracking of use cycle data, number of surgeries, inventory turns, sterilization expiration, maintenance and calibration tracking.

About QMed Innovations

QMed Innovations enables medical device manufacturers, distributors and providers to better track their instruments by providing unique hardware and software solutions that automatically deliver data and analytics for unprecedented insight. Learn more at qmedinnovations.com

Contact:

Kathleen Van Gorden

[email protected]

SOURCE QMed Innovations